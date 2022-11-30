Behold the world’s most powerful Overlanding pickup with 1,012 hp of power

The modular system uses a full TRX bed rack as its foundation, topped by a hard-shell rooftop tent further claims to take only minutes to set up.

Texas-based hypercar manufacturer Hennessey has introduced an Overlanding upgrade for its Mammoth TRX truck allowing its adventure-oriented owners to further trail into the wild.

The Hennessey Mammoth TRX truck offers 1012 hp of power with a 4X4 system that claims to be tailored with a wide range of user-friendly equipment for truck-based living. The modular system uses a full TRX bed rack as its foundation, topped by a hard-shell rooftop tent further claims to take only minutes to set up. It also gets a retractable 55-inch awning to provide shade and shelter, while auxiliary fuel tanks and a pressurized water reservoir are also mounted on the rack to increase range and utility. Other accessories include a 28-inch splitting axe, shovel, and LED perimeter illumination, grab handles, and a retractable ladder to improve accessibility to the tent and equipment.

The Mammoth TRX measures 5.81 meters long, 82.1 2.09 meters wide, and 1.97 meters high, and makes an enormous statement on- or off-road. Capable of carrying five adults, the imposing Hennessey supertruck claims to tow more than three tons.

Overlanding customers will typically specify Hennessey’s Stage 2 off-road enhancement package for their TRX that will add custom bumpers, vision-boosting LED lights, a front leveling kit, gnarly 37-inch off-road tires, and upgraded electronic fold-out steps.

The new Overland Edition is available on the company’s ‘Mammoth 900’ or ‘Mammoth 1000’ versions of the RAM TRX. Professionally installed by Hennessey Performance technicians, the comprehensive upgrade can be added to any MAMMOTH build for $19,950.

John Hennessey, company Founder, and CEO said that the new Mammoth 1000 TRX Overland Edition is the ultimate adventure-oriented vehicle as it adds the off-the-grid capability to the world’s most powerful pickup. “Thanks to the modular convenience of the system and its seamless integration, explorers may travel to remote areas and effortlessly set up camp without compromising performance or 4×4 capability. There’s nothing else like it!”