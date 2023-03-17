Audi Q6 e-tron prototype shot testing ahead of debut in Europe

Audi will introduce more than 20 new models by 2025 and more than ten of them will be electric.

Audi has tested the production-oriented Q6 e-tron prototype in Europe amidst snowy mountains under strict safety regulations. According to the company, the Audi Q6 e-tron begins the brand’s offensive market strategy. Audi will introduce more than 20 new models by 2025 and more than ten of them will be electric. The future Q6 e-tron model series marks the inauguration of e-mobility at the Ingolstadt headquarters. An in-house battery assembly facility underpins Audi’s commitment to electric mobility.

The upcoming Audi Q6 e-tron will be launched in both SUV and sportback body variants. Audi is said to be transforming at an increasing pace into fully electric premium mobility. And it is doing so on strong economic foundations: The Audi Group closed the 2022 fiscal year with record results. Full story is linked below.

Also Read Audi closes 2022 fiscal on a high with revenue up 16.4 percent

The future model series is the first to be built on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) technology platform that uses an 800-volt electrical system, powerful electric motors, an in-house battery and charging management system. That’s not all, a newly developed electronics architecture, the production-oriented Q6 e-tron prototype is set to mark the electrification and digitalisation of Audi’s model range.

Markus Duesmann, CEO of Audi AG said “Our Vorsprung 2030 strategy provides the right answers, even in times of multiple crises.” We are completely focused on sustainability and systematically advancing the digitalisation and electrification of our products.”