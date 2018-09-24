All-New Mahindra Scorpio India launch details confirmed: New design likely to challenge Tata Harrier SUV

The all-new generation of Mahindra Scorpio will make its India debut in 2020 and the new Scorpio is likely to undergo a complete design change and look more aggressive and get proper SUV stance to take on the likes of Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass SUV confirmed a source aware of this product development. This new Scorpio will be the most premium offering in the respective Scorpio brand and will make its market launch as soon as the BS-VI norms kick in. Mahindra Scorpio is a popular name in India and the works on the new Scorpio has already begun with various stakeholders including Mahindra owned design firm Pininfarina being involved in the design process right from the start.

Mahindra has been aggressive this year with the company launching the new Marazzo MPV in India and is now set to launch two more SUVs including the Mahindra XUV700 (Y400 codenamed) SUV in India in October 2018 followed by the launch of Mahindra S201 codenamed Tivoli based small SUV to take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford Ecosport which will be launched in the Q4 of this ongoing financial year. The company also confirmed that it is very happy with the kind of response and bookings it has received for the Marazzo MPV.

All-new Mahindra Scorpio is now likely to get a proper shape of a compact SUV. It will be designed by both Mahindra's in-house studio in Mumbai and the Italian design house Pininfarina and the best of both the designs will make it to the production model. The shift to BS-VI will cost the company about Rs 1000 crore as confirmed by Dr Pawan Goenka which is less than the cost of a new product development. The new Scorpio would be Mahindra's response to the likes of Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass SUVs. Tata Harrier will make its India launch in early 2019 and the massive following of the Scorpio brand along with the all-new design will help Mahindra to gain market share in the segment. Ever since its launch in 2002, Mahindra Scorpio has won hearts in urban and rural markets. Expect the new Scorpio platform to also support electric powertrain.

Mahindra Scorpio SUV is being manufactured at the company's plant in Nasik and has also seen the introduction of the pick-up variant. In 2014 the Scorpio got the last big update and post that in 2017 a minor facelift. Scorpio is SUV is due a big change and with the new safety and emission norms coming in expect the new Scorpio to be more powerful, safe and with premium interiors.

Mahindra is also working on rolling out new and multiple versions of its KUV100 and TUV300 vehicles which will allow the company to cater to a wider audience. Full-electric version of Mahindra KUV100 SUV will be launched in the first quarter of 2019-2020 financial year and the TUV300 facelift will also be launched in India next year.