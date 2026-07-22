Nestle India posted 48.27% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit at Rs 958.68, up from Rs 646.59 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 637.81 crore, up 25.16% from Rs 5,096.16 crore from Q1FY26.

On a sequential basis the profit decreased 13.70% and revenue fell 5.48%.

Volume growth drives performance

Nestlé India Chairman and Managing Director Manish Tiwary said the company delivered a strong quarter led by volume growth and continued consumer demand across its brands.

“We delivered a strong quarter with sales growth of 25.4% led by volume growth. Sales stood at Rs 6,363.3 crore, powered by continued consumer trust in our brands and a strong focus on execution. Exports delivered 35.6% growth, despite ongoing geopolitical headwinds,” Tiwary said.

He added that the company accelerated operational cost savings while increasing investments behind its brands.

“Advertising spends increased by over 40%, with a healthy EBITDA margin of 24.2%,” he said.

Coffee outlook positive, protein inflation persists

Looking ahead, Nestlé India said commodity trends remain mixed.

“Commodity markets remain mixed. Coffee is expected to remain well supplied, supported by higher production in Brazil and Vietnam, though short-term volatility may persist due to fund activity and weather-related harvest delays in Brazil. Cocoa and sugar remain under pressure, with cocoa impacted by erratic rainfall across key producing origins and sugar strengthening on lower-than-expected crop estimates, with uneven monsoon conditions linked to El Niño posing a risk to the next crop.”

“Edible oil prices remain stable at elevated levels. Wheat and milk are expected to remain range-bound, while the protein complex (including dairy based proteins) continues to face inflationary pressure as demand from nutrition and protein-fortification trends outpaces supply expansion,” Nestle India added in their Q1 release.

Nestle India share price

The share price of Nestle India surged 3% in the intraday trading session following the Q1 release. The stock has increased gained 7.25% in past three days. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, Nestle shares has gained 15.59%.

The rise in profit was helped by strong demand for its Maggi, KitKat and Nescafe ⁠brands.