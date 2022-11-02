All-new Honda WR-V SUV unveiled

Engine duties are done via the same engine that does duty on the Honda City sold in India.

Honda has revealed the second-generation WRV in Indonesia where it was teased just a couple of days back. The WR-V is being considered for the Indian market and is likely to make a good proposition for the market, especially in this new SUV-ish stance. The all-new model is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor and it gets a unique design as well.

The new Honda WR-V is the production version of the Honda Concept RS SUV and gets styling cues taken from bigger Honda models like the CR-V and the HR-V sold internationally. The all-new Honda WR-V shares the platform which underpinned the previous-generation City and the latest Honda Amaze on offer in India.

The all-new Honda WR-V gets angular wraparound headlamps and the grille blends with the front bumper and resembles the RS SUV concept quite a lot. The bumper is simple with a wide airdam. The rear gets sleek horizontally positioned LED tail-lamps with a contrasting beefy bumper. Wheel arches are large to house the 16/17-inch (as per variant) alloy wheels.

The new Honda WR-V is offered with two styling packages, the WR-V E with a simple design and smaller 16-inch alloy wheels whereas the WR-V RS gets bigger 17-inch alloys and sporty red accents on exterior and interior, on the new grille, etc. It also features an all-black interior and will have dual-tone exterior paint schemes.

In terms of features, the new WR-V also features analogue dials with a 4.2-inch MID, remote engine start and AC on feature in higher variants. The boot space is at 380 litres and the ground clearance is 220 mm.

For safety the SUV gets six airbags, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control among other features.

Engine duties are done via the same engine that does duty on the Honda City sold in India i.e. a 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns 121bhp and 145Nm of torque while being mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or CVT.