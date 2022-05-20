3-row Land Rover Defender 130 to debut on May 31

ted chassis technology already seen on other Defender models.

Land Rover has announced that a three-row and 8-seat Defender 130 will break cover on May 31, 2022. As per the carmaker, the Defender 130 will be the biggest version of this mammoth off-roader yet. At 5.1 metres, it will be longer than the standard Defender 90 (4.3m) and the Defender 110 (4.7m). Land Rover will also offer a commercial variant of the Defender 130 in some markets.

Land Rover has confirmed that the Defender 130 will feature eight seats in a 2-3-3 configuration, as well as advanced integrated chassis technology already seen on other Defender models. It’s positioned as the ‘premium explorer’ of the range, and is likely to charge a significant premium over its siblings as well. The Defender 130 will have multiple engine options ranging from turbo-petrol units to diesel mild-hybrid powertrains.

The Land Rover Defender 130 will be globally unveiled on May 31, and as this variant has already been listed on the website, we expect it to be available in India soon. It will rival the the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and the BMW X7.