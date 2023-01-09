2023 Toyota Hilux bookings resumed in India: Prices start at Rs 33.99 lakh

The bookings for the Toyota Hilux have been resumed in India. This lifestyle pick-up truck is priced from Rs 33.99 lakh, ex-showroom, and doesn’t have any direct rivals in the country.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor started accepting bookings for the India-spec Hilux in January last year. However, within 15 days, it was halted owing to an overwhelming response. Now, after a long delay, the company has finally resumed accepting orders for the Hilux. One can book the new 2023 Toyota Hilux online on the company’s website or offline at their nearest dealership for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

2023 Toyota Hilux: Variant-wise prices

Variant 4X4 MT Standard 4X4 MT High 4X4 AT High Price (ex-showroom Rs 33.99 lakh Rs 35.80 lakh Rs 36.80 lakh

The new 2023 Toyota Hilux is offered in three variants with prices ranging from Rs 33.99 lakh to Rs 36.80 lakh, ex-showroom. It’s worth mentioning that the company has not hiked the prices of this pick-up truck ever since its launch in March last year. The Hilux doesn’t have any direct rivals in India and its only indirect competitor is the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

2023 Toyota Hilux: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Toyota Hilux is a 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 201 bhp along with 420 Nm of torque in manual variants and a whopping 500 Nm of peak torque in the automatic variants. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with 4X4 as standard across all the variants.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing – Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce that we have begun the bookings for Hilux – an iconic vehicle which has been accepted by generations world over. We strongly believe that our patrons will carry on the legacy of this vehicle on Indian terrains, for many years to come.”

