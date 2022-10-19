2023 Nissan X-Trail: All you need to know about this India-bound SUV

Nissan recently showcased its three popular global SUVs in India, namely the X-Trail, Qashqai, and Juke. Among these three SUVs, the X-Trail will be the first one to be rolled out in the Indian market once its road testing is completed. The all-new fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail made its global debut in September 2021. Here’s all you need to know about this Japanese SUV.
2023 Nissan X-Trail: Engine and Gearbox
|Powertrains
|1.5-litre e-Power (strong-hybrid)
|1.5-litre e-Power (strong-hybrid)
|1.5-litre turbo-petrol (mild hybrid)
|Power
|201 bhp
|210 bhp
|160 bhp
|Torque
|300 Nm
|Up to 525 Nm
|300 Nm
|Transmission
|CVT
|CVT
|CVT
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|4WD
|FWD
|0-100 kmph
|8 seconds
|7 seconds
|9.6 seconds
The Nissan X-Trail is globally offered with multiple powertrain options. It gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor with a mild-hybrid system and a 1.5-litre e-Power strong-hybrid unit. Transmission options include a CVT only. The e-Power version of the Nissan X-Trail even gets an optional 4WD system. However, which engine options will make their way to India isn’t confirmed yet.
2023 Nissan X-Trail: Dimensions
|Specification
|Nissan X-Trail
|Length
|4680 mm
|Width
|2065 mm
|Height
|1725 mm
|Wheelbase
|2705 mm
|Ground clearance
|205 mm
2023 Nissan X-Trail: Features and Safety
The Nissan X-Trail is available with both five and seven-seater options globally. It gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.8-inch heads-up display. Some other features include a Bose sound system, wireless charger, etc. The X-Trail also gets hi-tech safety equipment like ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), six airbags, and more.
2023 Nissan X-Trail: Price and Rivals
The all-new Nissan X-Trail is expected to be launched in India sometime next year. It is likely to be priced under Rs 40 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, the Nissan X-Trail will take on the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Kodiaq, Citroen C5 Aircross, etc.
Also Read: Top 10 Safest Cars in India as per Global NCAP: Kushaq, Taigun, XUV700, Punch, etc
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.