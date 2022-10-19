2023 Nissan X-Trail: All you need to know about this India-bound SUV

The all-new fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail has been showcased in India and it’s expected to be launched sometime next year. Here’s all you need to know about this Japanese SUV.

2023 Nissan X-Trail: Engine and Gearbox

Powertrains 1.5-litre e-Power (strong-hybrid) 1.5-litre e-Power (strong-hybrid) 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (mild hybrid) Power 201 bhp 210 bhp 160 bhp Torque 300 Nm Up to 525 Nm 300 Nm Transmission CVT CVT CVT Drivetrain FWD 4WD FWD 0-100 kmph 8 seconds 7 seconds 9.6 seconds

The Nissan X-Trail is globally offered with multiple powertrain options. It gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor with a mild-hybrid system and a 1.5-litre e-Power strong-hybrid unit. Transmission options include a CVT only. The e-Power version of the Nissan X-Trail even gets an optional 4WD system. However, which engine options will make their way to India isn’t confirmed yet.

2023 Nissan X-Trail: Dimensions

Specification Nissan X-Trail Length 4680 mm Width 2065 mm Height 1725 mm Wheelbase 2705 mm Ground clearance 205 mm

2023 Nissan X-Trail: Features and Safety

The Nissan X-Trail is available with both five and seven-seater options globally. It gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.8-inch heads-up display. Some other features include a Bose sound system, wireless charger, etc. The X-Trail also gets hi-tech safety equipment like ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), six airbags, and more.

2023 Nissan X-Trail: Price and Rivals

The all-new Nissan X-Trail is expected to be launched in India sometime next year. It is likely to be priced under Rs 40 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, the Nissan X-Trail will take on the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Kodiaq, Citroen C5 Aircross, etc.

