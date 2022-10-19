scorecardresearch

2023 Nissan X-Trail: All you need to know about this India-bound SUV

The all-new fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail has been showcased in India and it’s expected to be launched sometime next year. Here’s all you need to know about this Japanese SUV.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Nissan recently showcased its three popular global SUVs in India, namely the X-Trail, Qashqai, and Juke. Among these three SUVs, the X-Trail will be the first one to be rolled out in the Indian market once its road testing is completed. The all-new fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail made its global debut in September 2021. Here’s all you need to know about this Japanese SUV. 

2022-Nissan-X-trail- front

2023 Nissan X-Trail: Engine and Gearbox

Powertrains1.5-litre e-Power (strong-hybrid)1.5-litre e-Power (strong-hybrid)1.5-litre turbo-petrol (mild hybrid)
Power201 bhp210 bhp160 bhp
Torque300 NmUp to 525 Nm300 Nm
TransmissionCVTCVTCVT
DrivetrainFWD4WDFWD
0-100 kmph8 seconds7 seconds9.6 seconds

The Nissan X-Trail is globally offered with multiple powertrain options. It gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor with a mild-hybrid system and a 1.5-litre e-Power strong-hybrid unit. Transmission options include a CVT only. The e-Power version of the Nissan X-Trail even gets an optional 4WD system. However, which engine options will make their way to India isn’t confirmed yet. 

Nissan X-Trail side profile

2023 Nissan X-Trail: Dimensions 

SpecificationNissan X-Trail
Length4680 mm
Width2065 mm
Height1725 mm
Wheelbase2705 mm
Ground clearance205 mm
Nissan X-Trail interior

2023 Nissan X-Trail: Features and Safety

The Nissan X-Trail is available with both five and seven-seater options globally. It gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.8-inch heads-up display. Some other features include a Bose sound system, wireless charger, etc. The X-Trail also gets hi-tech safety equipment like ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), six airbags, and more.

Nissan X-Trail price in india

2023 Nissan X-Trail: Price and Rivals 

The all-new Nissan X-Trail is expected to be launched in India sometime next year. It is likely to be priced under Rs 40 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, the Nissan X-Trail will take on the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Kodiaq, Citroen C5 Aircross, etc. 

Also Read: Top 10 Safest Cars in India as per Global NCAP: Kushaq, Taigun, XUV700, Punch, etc

