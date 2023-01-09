2023 MG Hector revealed: Gets level-2 ADAS, India’s biggest touchscreen 

The next-generation Hector gets 75 connected features including 100 voice commands. Prices to be announced at the 2023 Auto Expo.

MG Motor India has unveiled the next-generation Hector SUV with a bunch of features, design language and the biggest touchscreen infotainment screen in India. It will be available in 5, 6, and 7-seater options in 7 body paint options including an exclusive shade of brown. While it has retained the powertrain options of the previous generation, the new Hector gets level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology with 11 features including traffic jam assist, adaptive cruise control and auto turn indicators.

Mr Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India

The second-gen MG Hector boasts of India’s largest 14-inch HD portrait infotainment system with a brand-new user interface. It also gets a digital Bluetooth key that gets sharing capabilities. In case of an emergency or loss of a key, the digital Key can be used to lock, unlock, start, and drive the vehicle. Using its remote lock / unlock feature, the SUV can be unlocked from anywhere. The key-sharing function allows one to share an additional key with up to two people.

The 2023 MG Hector gets a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Moreover, the next-generation Hector also gets 75 connected features including 100 voice commands. While the commands are mostly in English, it also responds to Hindi and Hinglish as well.

2023 MG Hector prices to be revealed at the Auto Expo

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are grateful to our customers for the overwhelming response to the MG Hector since its launch in 2019. Hector brought with it the first-ever experience of an internet car. This Next-Gen Hector enhances the stance of the MG Hector through looks, interiors, and technology. It comes with the assurance of our MG Shield program which offers a hassle-free and smooth ownership experience for our customers who can experience the Next-Gen Hector for themselves at our 300 centres across India”.

It has a long list of features such as touch-screen and voice controls for the sunroof, voice commands for ambient lights, navigation voice guidance in five Indian languages, wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay etc.

For safety, it gets 6 airbags, a 360-degree HD camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Assist Control (HAC), all four-wheel disc brakes, electric parking brake (EPB), and front parking sensors.