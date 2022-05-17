2023 Lexus UX unveiled!

The UX crossover gets advanced safety features and claims to be equipped with two enhancement packages, including F Sport Design and F Sport Handling as an option.

Lexus is giving its smallest crossover, the UX, an update for 2023 and turning it entirely to a hybrid. Under the name UXh, it will be powered by a 2.0-liter inline-four and an electric motor powering the rear wheels, with a combined 178.5 bhp.

As per Lexus, the UX crossover gets advanced safety features and claims to be equipped with two enhancement packages, including F Sport Design and F Sport Handling as an option.

The F Sport Design gets automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a black roof with a moonroof and dark roof rails, cornering lights, fog lamps and painted wheel arch molding. The cabin gets F-Sport badging over different parts like the instrument cluster, gear shifter, steering wheel and on the pedals. It also gets heated and ventilated seats, side mirrors with memory and auto-dim.

Lexus Interface incorporates a new voice assistant available through voice activation or accessible via a button on the steering wheel.

“The new UXh aims to enhance the appeal of electrified vehicles, especially Hybrid EVs, by further evolving the driving experience and advanced safety equipment in a uniquely Lexus way,” said Mitsuteru Emoto, chief engineer, Lexus International. “With thorough attention to detail, the Lexus team worked to develop these two key features so that customers worldwide could enjoy a sense of luxury and a comfortable, safe and secure driving experience.”