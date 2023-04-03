2023 Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens diesel iMT launched at Rs 9.95 lakh

Kia moves away from diesel-manual iteration, offeres iMT as standard on Sonet, Seltos and Carens.

Kia has announced the introduction of Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) in all the new RDE editions of diesel & turbo petrol variants. The price of the diesel variants of Sonet, Seltos, and Carens with the iMT technology starts from Rs 9.95 lakhs, Rs 12.39 lakhs, and Rs 12.65 lakhs, ex-showroom respectively. The company had previously introduced the iMT in the petrol variants of the Sonet and Seltos.

Kia Seltos iMT diesel is priced from Rs 12.39 lakh

According to Kia, 20 percent of Seltos sales and 33 percent of Sonet sales in 2022 were iMT editions. India’s current traffic woes have nudged buyers towards automatic variants and iMT is one such clutchless manual that eases driving in traffic conditions.

All manual transmission diesel versions of Kia will now be upgraded to 6iMT versions which will now be offered as standard in its refreshed RDE-compliant portfolio. 2023 editions of the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens are available from April 1, 2023.