scorecardresearch

2023 Honda Civic Type R revealed; the most powerful Type R ever!

This 2023 Honda Civic Type R has been crowned as the most powerful model in Type R’s glorious 30-year history.

Written by Arushi Rawat
2023 Honda Civic Type R

Honda has taken the wraps off the latest generation of the high-performance hero, the Civic Type R in Los Angeles. This 2023 model has been crowned as the most powerful model in Type R’s glorious 30-year history. The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is based on the all-new 11th generation Civic and it carries forward the low and wide family design.

2023 Honda Civic Type R: Design

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R gets a new rear diffuser

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R looks muscular yet sleek with brawny fenders that flare out over what seems to be wider tires than before. It also gets a more aggressive front bumper with a sporty honeycomb grille mesh, a redesigned rear spoiler as well as a reshaped rear bumper revealing the brand’s signature three-round exhaust outlets. It also gets a new rear diffuser.

The new Civic Type R will be available in five colors: Historic Championship White – a Type R exclusive finish revered by Honda enthusiasts, Red, Blue, Black and Grey. 

Also Read

2023 Honda Civic Type R: Engine 

As per the company, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R is track-ready, Nürburgring-tuned and tested on the famous German track. Honda claims an enhanced suspension and steering performance with the new Type R.The 2.0-litre engine is paired to a six-speed manual transmission that’s further tuned for a more engaging driving experience. The new Type R won’t get a new chassis but an improved version of the outgoing model. 

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R gets a new +R driving mode with an exclusive meter design that gets a graphic engine rpm display, rev indicator lights, and gear position indicator placed at the top. Other key features include a stopwatch to record lap times and the ability to share driving videos.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Car News