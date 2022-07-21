2023 Honda Civic Type R revealed; the most powerful Type R ever!

This 2023 Honda Civic Type R has been crowned as the most powerful model in Type R’s glorious 30-year history.

Honda has taken the wraps off the latest generation of the high-performance hero, the Civic Type R in Los Angeles. This 2023 model has been crowned as the most powerful model in Type R’s glorious 30-year history. The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is based on the all-new 11th generation Civic and it carries forward the low and wide family design.

2023 Honda Civic Type R: Design

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R gets a new rear diffuser

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R looks muscular yet sleek with brawny fenders that flare out over what seems to be wider tires than before. It also gets a more aggressive front bumper with a sporty honeycomb grille mesh, a redesigned rear spoiler as well as a reshaped rear bumper revealing the brand’s signature three-round exhaust outlets. It also gets a new rear diffuser.

The new Civic Type R will be available in five colors: Historic Championship White – a Type R exclusive finish revered by Honda enthusiasts, Red, Blue, Black and Grey.

2023 Honda Civic Type R: Engine

As per the company, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R is track-ready, Nürburgring-tuned and tested on the famous German track. Honda claims an enhanced suspension and steering performance with the new Type R.The 2.0-litre engine is paired to a six-speed manual transmission that’s further tuned for a more engaging driving experience. The new Type R won’t get a new chassis but an improved version of the outgoing model.

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R gets a new +R driving mode with an exclusive meter design that gets a graphic engine rpm display, rev indicator lights, and gear position indicator placed at the top. Other key features include a stopwatch to record lap times and the ability to share driving videos.