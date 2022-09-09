2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid launched: Priced from Rs 15.11 lakh

The all-new 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been launched in India. Prices of its strong hybrid variants start at Rs 15.11 lakh, ex-showroom, and it will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

Toyota has finally announced the prices of the much-awaited Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. The all-new 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15.11 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the company has revealed the prices of its top-spec trims only and the prices of other variants will be announced later in a phased manner.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Variant-wise prices

Variant Name Price (ex-showroom) S eDrive 2WD Hybrid Rs 15.11 lakh G eDrive 2WD Hybrid Rs 17.49 lakh V eDrive 2WD Hybrid Rs 18.99 lakh V AT 2WD Neo Drive Rs 17.09 lakh

As you can see in the above table, the strong hybrid variants of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is priced from Rs 15.11 lakh for the S variant while the range-topping V variant will cost Rs 18.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The top-spec Neo Drive (mild-hybrid) variant of this mid-size SUV will retail at Rs 17.09 lakh, ex-showroom.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. This engine produces 91 bhp & 122 Nm while the electric motor develops 79 bhp & 141 Nm. Its combined output is rated at 114 bhp. The SUV also gets a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit that develops 100 bhp & 135 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT and optional AWD.

Commenting on the launch, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “We are truly humbled and honoured to receive such an overwhelming response for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and we are grateful that our customers have put their faith & trust in brand Toyota. Today, we have decided to announce the price of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in a phased manner. The prices for the remaining grades will be announced shortly.”

