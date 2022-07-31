2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid vs Strong Hybrid comparison. Here’s all the difference between the two Grand Vitara engine options.

The recently unveiled 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has garnered great interest, as the carmaker received 13,000 bookings in the first six days. The 2022 Grand Vitara will compete in a segment dominated by Hyundai Creta, and consists of vehicles from other manufacturers such as the Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, and the Vitara’s sibling, the Toyota Hyryder.

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara’s leaked prices show that the base variant already undercuts the Hyundai Creta, and we have also seen how the Grand Vitara compares against the Hyundai Creta in terms of features and specifications. The Kia Seltos also stacks up well against the new Grand Vitara, while in the entire segment, we have seen how all the SUVs compare against each other in terms of dimensions.

Also, we have seen the differences and similarities between the Toyota Hyryder and the Grand Vitara. Now, let’s see the difference between the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid vs Strong Hybrid.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Mild Hybrid

The primary differentiating factor between the two is the drivetrain. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a mild hybrid system seen on other models such as the Ertiga, Baleno, Ciaz, etc. The hybrid system stores energy when braking and uses that to assist the engine, taking away the stress from engine components and helping increase the mileage marginally.

The engine in the Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid variant makes 101 bhp and 136 Nm of torque with the help of a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic that made its debut recently. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki also offers the All-Grip all-wheel-drive (AWD) system that helps deliver power to two or all four wheels depending on the condition. Maruti Suzuki claims a mileage of 21.1 kmpl with the Mild Hybrid engine.

The new Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid engine is available in four variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. These are further divided into AT and MT models while the AWD version is offered with the top-spec Alpha trim.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid Pricing

Variant MT AT Sigma Rs 9.50 lakh — Delta Rs 11.00 lakh Rs 12.50 lakh Zeta Rs 12.00 lakh Rs 13.50 lakh Alpha Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 15.00 lakh Alpha AWD Rs 15.50 lakh — 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid Pricing

2022 Maruti Suzuki Strong Hybrid

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid version uses a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder Toyota-sourced engine that uses electric power to help drive the SUV. This version also has pure EV drive mode since the engine is mated to a 177.6V lithium-ion battery. The Strong Hybrid engine in the new Grand Vitara produces a combined power output of 114 bhp and 122 Nm torque, with the help of an e-CVT gearbox.

The Strong Hybrid Grand Vitara is based on the top two trims, Zeta and Alpha. Maruti Suzuki also claims a mileage of 27.9 kmpl with the Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid engines, making it the most fuel-efficient SUV in India. However, there is no AWD variant with the Strong Hybrid versions of the new Grand Vitara.

New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Pricing