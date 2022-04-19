2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Top 5 things you should know

Planning to get home the updated Maruti Suzuki Ertiga? Here are its top 5 standouts, making it an even better deal.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a people mover that knows to please the Indian audience with its spacious cabin, appealing exterior design, comfortable ride, and sensible pricing. The MPV has recently been launched with updated powertrain, gearbox options, feature list, exterior design and more. With these changes, it manages to raise the heat of competition. But what are its 5 standouts in the updated rendition? Read on to find out.

Design updates

Cosmetically, the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is slightly different from the model it replaces. The changes are subtle, but manage to add a sense of freshness to MPV’s exterior appeal. The front radiator grille now dons a winged effect and is finished in chrome. Sideways, it now rides on a set of diamond-cut alloy wheels. Over to the rear, the tailgate features a chrome garnish.

New features and equipment

Although the dashboard layout remains the same, a new Metallic Teak faux wood insert makes its way here. The infotainment screen is also an updated affair here. New Smart Play Pro+ unit comes with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Suzuki Connect functionalities. Other additions include four airbags on the updated Ertiga.

Updated engine and CNG options

On the updated Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki is using a reworked version of the 1.5L NA petrol motor. It now puts out 102 bhp and 136 Nm of rated output. The engine features two injector on every cylinder for better fueling. The engine is available with the choice of factory-fitted CNG kit as well.

6-speed automatic with paddle shifters

The most crucial change on the Ertiga facelift is the introduction of a new 6-speed AT. It replaces the age-old 4-speed automatic. Interestingly, it comes with steering-mounted paddle shifters, making the whole package more appealing.

Price competition

The updated Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is launched at a starting price of Rs. 8.35 lakh, ex-showroom India. In our market, the Ertiga locks horns with the likes of Mahindra Marazzo and Kia Carens.

