The Gujarat government has significantly enhanced financial assistance for the development and levelling of residential plots allotted to homeless families in rural areas, with the move aimed at accelerating housing construction and strengthening support for low-income households, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

The report said that under the revised scheme, assistance for levelling uneven and undulating land has been increased fourfold from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh per hectare. The government has also raised the assistance provided per residential plot fivefold from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

The decision is part of Gujarat’s efforts to advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s ‘Housing for All’ vision and support rural families in building permanent homes. The decision was formalised through a resolution issued by the Panchayat, Rural Housing and Rural Development Department on July 17.

Who will benefit?

With this development, the enhanced assistance will benefit rural homeless families who have been allotted free residential plots under the state’s housing support scheme. For several years, Gujarat has been implementing a programme under which eligible rural homeless families are allotted residential plots measuring 100 square yards.

However, the availability of a plot does not always mean that construction can begin immediately. In several villages, the land identified for housing is uneven, undulating or otherwise unsuitable for immediate construction. Beneficiaries may therefore have to spend additional money on land development before laying the foundation stone of a house.

Why is land levelling important?

For a family with limited financial resources, the cost of preparing a plot can become a significant barrier to home construction. Uneven land may require earth-filling and excavation, levelling and grading, soil preparation and removal of excess soil.

By increasing the assistance from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh per hectare, the government is aiming to ensure that the cost of making the land construction-ready does not fall entirely on beneficiaries. The increase in per-plot assistance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 will provide additional financial support at the individual beneficiary level.

How will the decision help rural families?

According to ANI, the government’s support will help families begin construction sooner and reduce the additional cost involved in preparing their plots. The move could particularly benefit families who may have been unable to proceed with construction because their allotted land required extensive development work.

In other words, this decision aims to address a gap in the housing process: providing a free plot is only the first step. But, making that plot suitable for construction is equally important.

Part of Gujarat’s rural housing push

The decision has been taken under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, with the government linking the initiative to the vision of ‘Housing for All’ and the Antyodaya approach of prioritising the most economically vulnerable sections of society.

The state government said the enhanced assistance would help speed up construction of permanent homes, reduce land development costs for beneficiaries, improve rural housing infrastructure, promote more planned village development and provide stronger support to homeless rural families.

What does the fourfold hike mean for the government?

The increase means that the government will now provide greater financial support for land development wherever uneven land has been earmarked for residential plots. For example, land requiring levelling over one hectare will now qualify for assistance of Rs 2 lakh, compared with the earlier limit of Rs 50,000.

It is reportedly said that the government believes additional spending will help convert residential plots into usable housing sites more quickly, allowing beneficiaries to move from land allotment to actual home construction.