2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Top 5 things you need to know

The all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this feature-rich sub-compact SUV.

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has finally launched the new-generation Brezza in the country. Prices of the all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza start at Rs 7.99 lakh and they go up to Rs 13.96 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a major cosmetic overhaul, a host of new hi-tech features, and updated powertrain choices. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Design and Colours

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets some major cosmetic updates. While the SUV retains its boxy silhouette and muscular appeal, it features a redesigned grille with chrome accents which is flanked by all-LED headlamps with twin C-shaped LED DRLs. The Brezza also gets updated front and rear bumpers with skid plates, new dual-tone alloy wheels, and sharp LED taillamps.

Maruti Suzuki is offering the Brezza in a total of nine colour shades. There are six mono-tone paint schemes, namely Pearl Arctic White, Exuberant Blue, Brave Khaki, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, and Splendid Silver. The three dual-tone shades include Brave Khaki with Pearl Arctic White, Sizzling Red with Midnight Black Roof, and Splendid Silver with Midnight Black Roof.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Dimensions and Capacity

Specifications Maruti Brezza Length 3995 mm Width 1790 mm Height 1685 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm Ground Clearance 200 mm* Boot Space 328 litres Fuel Tank Capacity 48 litres

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Engine and Gearbox

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does its duty in the XL6 and Ertiga as well. This motor develops 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Check out its mileage figures, HERE.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Interior and Features

The all-new Brezza is one of the most feature-rich SUVs in its segment. It gets a 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected tech. Some other hi-tech features include an electric sunroof, Arkamys sound system, a heads-up display (HUD), up to six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, ESP, hill hold assist, and more.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Price and Rivals

The all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available in four trim levels, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+, spread across several variants. It is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh and the range goes up to Rs 13.96 lakh, ex-showroom. This sub-compact SUV will rival the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, etc.

