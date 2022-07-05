scorecardresearch

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Top 5 things you need to know

The all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this feature-rich sub-compact SUV.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has finally launched the new-generation Brezza in the country. Prices of the all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza start at Rs 7.99 lakh and they go up to Rs 13.96 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a major cosmetic overhaul, a host of new hi-tech features, and updated powertrain choices. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza. 

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza colours

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Design and Colours

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets some major cosmetic updates. While the SUV retains its boxy silhouette and muscular appeal, it features a redesigned grille with chrome accents which is flanked by all-LED headlamps with twin C-shaped LED DRLs. The Brezza also gets updated front and rear bumpers with skid plates, new dual-tone alloy wheels, and sharp LED taillamps. 

new brezza vs tata nexon comparison

Maruti Suzuki is offering the Brezza in a total of nine colour shades. There are six mono-tone paint schemes, namely Pearl Arctic White, Exuberant Blue, Brave Khaki, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, and Splendid Silver. The three dual-tone shades include Brave Khaki with Pearl Arctic White, Sizzling Red with Midnight Black Roof, and Splendid Silver with Midnight Black Roof.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza sunroof

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Dimensions and Capacity

SpecificationsMaruti Brezza
Length3995 mm
Width1790 mm
Height1685 mm
Wheelbase2500 mm
Ground Clearance200 mm*
Boot Space328 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity48 litres
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza review

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Engine and Gearbox

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does its duty in the XL6 and Ertiga as well. This motor develops 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Check out its mileage figures, HERE

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza interior

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Interior and Features

The all-new Brezza is one of the most feature-rich SUVs in its segment. It gets a 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected tech. Some other hi-tech features include an electric sunroof, Arkamys sound system, a heads-up display (HUD), up to six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, ESP, hill hold assist, and more.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza price in India

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Price and Rivals

The all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available in four trim levels, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+, spread across several variants. It is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh and the range goes up to Rs 13.96 lakh, ex-showroom. This sub-compact SUV will rival the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, etc.

