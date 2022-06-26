2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Top 5 new hi-tech features explained

The upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will boast a host of new hi-tech features, including an electric sunroof, six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, a heads-up display (HUD), and more.

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce the all-new Brezza in India this week. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be launched on June 30. Ahead of its official debut, the company has revealed some of the equipment that will be on offer with the SUV. Here we have explained the top 5 new hi-tech features of the upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Top 5 new hi-tech features

360-degree parking camera

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza will get a 360-degree parking camera. While this won’t be a segment-first feature, it will certainly add value to the SUV. Moreover, a 360-degree camera allows a clear view of the surroundings on the infotainment screen while reversing the car.

Electric Sunroof

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be the first-ever Maruti car in India to get an electric sunroof. This feature is likely to be offered only on the top-spec trims of the sub-compact SUV and will certainly enhance the appeal of the Brezza for young buyers.

Heads-up Display (HUD)

Another interesting feature in the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be the addition of a HUD or a heads-up display. It will display a host of vital driving information, including speed, RPM level, fuel economy, and others.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Image used for representative purpose only

Six Airbags

Maruti Suzuki is betting big on safety with the new Brezza. This sub-compact SUV will get six airbags on the top-spec trims along with other safety equipment. It is worth mentioning that the old Vitara Brezza was rated 4-Star in the Global NCAP crash test.

Connected Car Tech

Finally, the last interesting feature of the Brezza on this list is its connected car technology. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will get a large 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with over 40 connected functions via app support.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Engine and Gearbox

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does duty in the XL6 and Ertiga as well. This motor develops 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with paddle shifters.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan gets India’s first McLaren GT worth Rs 3.73 crore: Check images

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.