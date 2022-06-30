New Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh onwards. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift is available with a standard petrol engine with a manual or a new 6-speed automatic gearbox.

After a much-anticipated wait, the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is launched in India, priced at Rs 7.99 lakh ex-showroom. The new Brezza gets cosmetic and mechanical upgrades compared to the older-gen vehicle and is available in three primary trims, further divided into more variants. According to Maruti Suzuki, the new Brezza has garnered over 45,000 bookings.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Pricing

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at Rs 7,99 lakh onwards, while the automatic variants start at Rs 10.96 lakh onwards. Also, the new Brezza will be available on subscription basis as well, priced at Rs 18,300 per month.

Variant Manual Automatic LXi Rs 7,99,000 VXi Rs 9,46,500 Rs 10,96,500 ZXi Rs 10,86,500 Rs 12,36,500 ZXi Dual Tone Rs 11,02,500 Rs 12,52,500 ZXi+ Rs 12,30,000 Rs 13,80,000 ZXi+ Dual Tone Rs 12,46,000 Rs 13,96,000 All prices ex-showroom

Design and dimensions of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift gets a host of new cosmetic and design updates such as new sleeker, duel projector LED headlights and tail lamps, a redesigned front grille with updated foglamp housings, redesigned bumpers, and new alloy wheels. Overall, the Brezza facelift maintains its boxy silhouette, but when compared to the older one, looks refreshed.

Maruti Suzuki also offers two cutomisation packages for the new Brezza called Terrascape and Metroscape, depending on the customer’s usage. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be offered in a total of six exterior colour schemes: Exuberant Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver with black roof, Sizzling Red with black roof, Brave Khaki with Pearl Arctic White roof.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza interior and features

Similar to the exterior design, the Brezza facelift gets updated interiors as well, such as a new 9.0-inch floating infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, navigation, and over 40 connected car features that lets you lock/unlock the Brezza with a smartwatch, dual-tone finish, and more.

The biggest upgrade with the interior is, of course, the electric sunroof, a first for Maruti Suzuki and the Head-Up Display (HUD) unit that first made its debut with the Baleno. Other welcome additions include rear AC vents, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, cooled glove box, ambient lighting, push-button start, and ventilated seats.

New Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift engine specifications

Coming to the mechanical and powertrain upgrades, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will retain its 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that makes 103 bhp and 134 Nm of torque. Gearbox choices will include a standard 5-speed manual and a new 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

Displacement 1.5 L Petrol Power 103 bhp Torque 137 Nm Gearbox 5MT/6AT Mileage 20.15 kmpl 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift engine specifications

Safety features in the 2022 Brezza facelift

Maruti Suzuki has upped the safety with the Brezza facelift, offering 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC as standard, ISOFIX child seat anchors, 360-degree camera, hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors, seatbelt warning, and a high-speed alert amongst others. Maruti Suzuki is keen on earning a 5-star safety with the Brezza as its closest competitor, the Tata Nexon is rated at 5 stars for safety.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift competitors

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza’s competition in the Indian market includes the best-selling sub-4 metre SUV in India, the Tata Nexon, Mahindra’s XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser, the recently-launched Hyundai Venue facelift, and the Kia Seltos.