2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno launched: Prices start at Rs 6.35 lakh

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.35 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, etc.

Maruti Suzuki has today finally launched the facelifted version of the Baleno in the Indian market. After a lot of teasers, this premium hatchback is now finally here in flesh and it gets a bunch of updates over its predecessor. First launched in 2015, this is the second major update for Baleno in its almost 7-year long lifecycle. The prices of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift start in India at Rs 6.35 lakh, ex-showroom.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Price in India

Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Baleno in four trim levels. They are Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. Prices of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift range in India between Rs 6.35 lakh – Rs 9.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are already open and one can book this premium hatchback by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000. It rivals the likes of Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz, etc.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Engine & Transmission

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift is powered by a new 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine that comes with start/stop tech to boost fuel economy. It churns out around 88.5 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS). It is claimed to offer a fuel economy of up to 22.94 kmpl.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Features & Safety

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift is loaded with features up to the gills. It sports a new 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and 40+ connected car features. Some other new hi-tech features include a head-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, Alexa connect, an all-LED lighting system, a flat-bottom steering wheel, rear AC vents, and safety equipment like up to six airbags, ESP, Hill Hold Assist, etc.

Commenting on the launch, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Baleno is amongst the top five best-selling cars in the industry since launch. Over 1 million delighted Baleno customers in India and across 100+ countries of the world have appreciated it for design and performance. The New Age Baleno is our new approach towards the future. With focus on technology and innovation, the New Age Baleno is set to re-energise the premium hatchback segment with several first-in-segment features.”

He further added, “The new age technology and features along with fresh look, premium interiors and special focus on safety will take the customer experience to a new high. With our suppliers, Maruti Suzuki has invested over Rs 1,150 Crores on this full model change. We are confident that the New Age Baleno will continue to win more hearts and scale even greater heights.”

