2022 Kia EV6 Launch in India, Range, Top Speed, Interior Images Live News: The Kia EV6 will come to India through CBU (Completely Built Unit) route and the Korean carmaker will initially bring the first batch of 100 units of the electric crossover. It is based on Hyundai’s dedicated Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) as Hyundai Ioniq 5. The Kia EV6 will feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, wireless charging, ambient lighting, a three-pin socket under the back seat and electric sunroof. The Kia EV6 will also offer a good set of safety features with the ADAS system.
Kia EV6 is likely to be offered in two variants, namely GT and GT-Line AWD. One of the most significant differences between the two is that the GT version has a maximum output of 229 hp and 350 Nm torque, while GT-Line AWD is the more powerful version, capable of a maximum output of 347 hp and 605 Nm torque.
The Kia EV6 claims a WLTP range of 500 kms on a single charge.
