2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee production begins in India: Bookings open

The production of the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV has begun in India. Pre-bookings for the same are now open and the deliveries are expected to begin by the end of this month.

Jeep India is gearing up to introduce the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee SUV in the country. Ahead of its official launch, the production of the all-new Grand Cherokee has begun at Jeep’s Ranjangaon plant in Pune, Maharashtra. Bookings for the Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV are now open in India. One can book it online on the company’s website or by visiting select Jeep dealerships across the country.

The upcoming Jeep Grand Cherokee will be the company’s flagship offering for the Indian market. It will also be the company’s fourth product to be made in India after the Jeep Compass, Meridian, and Wrangler, making it the only country producing four nameplates outside North America. The fifth-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee will come loaded with a host of features, including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

Globally, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered with multiple engines and gearbox choices. However, the India-spec model is likely to get a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine only, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It will also get Jeep’s Quadra-Trac four-wheel drive system along with selectable terrain modes. The new Jeep Grand Cherokee will take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, etc.

Speaking at the start of the production ceremony, Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, said, “The Jeep Grand Cherokee has been developed and engineered to deliver legendary capabilities, class-leading spaciousness, and excellent safety, making the 5th-gen model a global icon in the luxury SUV segment. The generous mix of content and features blended to a legendary offering compliments the premium and exemplary lifestyle of our customers.”

