2022 Hyundai Venue N Line India launch on September 6: Details

The new 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line will be launched in India on September 6. It will be a sportier version of the sub-compact SUV and will only be available with the turbo petrol motor.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Hyundai Venue N Line coming
Hyundai Venue N Line will be launched in India on September 6, 2022

Hyundai Motor India is gearing up to expand its N Line range in the country with the launch of a new product next month. Having launched the i20 N Line in September 2021, Hyundai is now all set to launch the Venue in an N Line avatar. The new 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line will be launched in India on September 6. 

2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Review

The upcoming new Hyundai Venue N Line will be the range-topping version in this sub-compact SUV’s line-up and a sportier version of the standard model. It is likely to get a bunch of cosmetic updates to enhance the sporty appeal of the SUV. One can expect it to get updated front & rear bumpers, red accents, N line badging, updated alloy wheels, and a dual-tip exhaust.

On the inside, the Venue N Line is likely to get an all-black cabin with sporty red inserts and N logos. However, the dashboard’s layout will remain unchanged. In terms of features, it will get an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & 60+ BlueLink connected car features, Alexa support, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, etc. 

Watch Video | 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Review:

The standard version of the Hyundai Venue is offered with three engine options. However, the Venue N Line will get the 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill only. This motor churns out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed DCT only. The upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line will most likely get a tweaked suspension set-up and a snarly exhaust note as well. 

