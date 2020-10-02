2020 Mahindra Thar launched at Rs 9.8 lakh: Variants, specs, features, colour options

2020 Mahindra Thar India launch: The brand new Thar has been launched and bookings have been opened. The SUV gets two trims - adventure and lifestyle, petrol & diesel engine options, and six colour options.

2020 Mahindra Thar has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9.8 lakh (ex-showroom) in two trims – AX (adventure) series and LX (lifestyle) series, available in six colour options. Mahindra has rolled out the new-generation Thar on 2nd October which marks that company’s 75th anniversary. The new Thar has been revamped inside and out with new design and styling whilst it retains the appeal of the original SUV while boasting modern tech and features. It is available in both petrol and diesel options. Deliveries will begin on 1st November.

The engine options for the new Thar include an all-new 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine that makes 150 hp and 320 Nm of torque and Mahindra’s mHawk diesel engine that puts out 130 hp and 320 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic, along with a 4X4 transfer box as standard across trims.

4WD Manual Transmission Ex-Showroom, pan India AX Petrol Std 6-Seater Soft Top Rs 9.80 Lakh 6-Seater Soft Top Rs 10.65 Lakh Diesel 6-Seater Soft Top Rs 10.85 Lakh AX OPT Petrol 4-Seater Convertible Top Rs 11.90 Lakh Diesel 4-Seater Convertible Top Rs 12.10 Lakh 4-Seater Hard Top Rs 12.20 Lakh 4WD Manual Transmission Ex-Showroom, pan India LX Petrol 4-Seater Hard Top Rs 12.49 Lakh Diesel 4-Seater Convertible Top Rs 12.85 Lakh 4-Seater Hard Top Rs 12.95 Lakh 4WD Automatic Transmission Ex-Showroom, pan India LX Petrol 4-Seater Convertible Top Rs 13.45 Lakh 4-Seater Hard Top Rs 13.55 Lakh Diesel 4-Seater Convertible Top Rs 13.65 Lakh 4-Seater Hard Top Rs 13.75 Lakh

The new Mahindra Thar is based on the new Noveaue platform and has independent front suspension and multilink rear suspension. It gets brake locking differential up front and mechanical locking differential on the rear axle. The Thar rides on new 255/65 R18 all-terrain tyres.

The cabin of the 2020 Thar has been overhauled completely with plush seats offering better height & lumbar support, with a 50:50 split setup for the rear seats and washable upholstery. Highlights of the feature list include roof-mounted speakers and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with weather-resistant buttons.

Mahindra states that the system boasts first-in-class ‘adventure stats’ that displays details like a compass, G-monitor, wheel angle, torque, etc. The instrument cluster has also been upgraded with an all-new TFT colour display. The wheel gets controls mounted for audio and cruise control.

The new Thar gets a long list of safety features that include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with rollover mitigation, hill hold, hill descent control, built-in roll cage, three-point seatbelts, ISOFIX mounts on the rear seats. It gets LED headlamps and is available in six colour options – Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige, and Aquamarine.

