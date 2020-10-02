2020 Mahindra Thar launched at Rs 9.8 lakh: Variants, specs, features, colour options

2020 Mahindra Thar has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9.8 lakh (ex-showroom) in two trims – AX (adventure) series and LX (lifestyle) series, available in six colour options. Mahindra has rolled out the new-generation Thar on 2nd October which marks that company’s 75th anniversary. The new Thar has been revamped inside and out with new design and styling whilst it retains the appeal of the original SUV while boasting modern tech and features. It is available in both petrol and diesel options. Deliveries will begin on 1st November.
The engine options for the new Thar include an all-new 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine that makes 150 hp and 320 Nm of torque and Mahindra’s mHawk diesel engine that puts out 130 hp and 320 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic, along with a 4X4 transfer box as standard across trims.
|4WD Manual Transmission
|Ex-Showroom, pan India
|AX
|Petrol
|Std 6-Seater Soft Top
|Rs 9.80 Lakh
|6-Seater Soft Top
|Rs 10.65 Lakh
|Diesel
|6-Seater Soft Top
|Rs 10.85 Lakh
|AX OPT
|Petrol
|4-Seater Convertible Top
|Rs 11.90 Lakh
|Diesel
|4-Seater Convertible Top
|Rs 12.10 Lakh
|4-Seater Hard Top
|Rs 12.20 Lakh
|4WD Manual Transmission
|Ex-Showroom, pan India
|LX
|Petrol
|4-Seater Hard Top
|Rs 12.49 Lakh
|Diesel
|4-Seater Convertible Top
|Rs 12.85 Lakh
|4-Seater Hard Top
|Rs 12.95 Lakh
|4WD Automatic Transmission
|Ex-Showroom, pan India
|LX
|Petrol
|4-Seater Convertible Top
|Rs 13.45 Lakh
|4-Seater Hard Top
|Rs 13.55 Lakh
|Diesel
|4-Seater Convertible Top
|Rs 13.65 Lakh
|4-Seater Hard Top
|Rs 13.75 Lakh
The new Mahindra Thar is based on the new Noveaue platform and has independent front suspension and multilink rear suspension. It gets brake locking differential up front and mechanical locking differential on the rear axle. The Thar rides on new 255/65 R18 all-terrain tyres.
The cabin of the 2020 Thar has been overhauled completely with plush seats offering better height & lumbar support, with a 50:50 split setup for the rear seats and washable upholstery. Highlights of the feature list include roof-mounted speakers and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with weather-resistant buttons.
Mahindra states that the system boasts first-in-class ‘adventure stats’ that displays details like a compass, G-monitor, wheel angle, torque, etc. The instrument cluster has also been upgraded with an all-new TFT colour display. The wheel gets controls mounted for audio and cruise control.
The new Thar gets a long list of safety features that include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with rollover mitigation, hill hold, hill descent control, built-in roll cage, three-point seatbelts, ISOFIX mounts on the rear seats. It gets LED headlamps and is available in six colour options – Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige, and Aquamarine.
