12-year-old girl from Thailand buys BMW 7 Series worth Rs 1.4 crore! Here’s how

I'm so sorry to do this to you but what were you doing when you were 12? Obsessing over how good you were with the fractions chapter in your maths book or crying to your mum about a toy car you've been wanting for your birthday? Well, a 12-year-old kid in Thailand went out on her birthday and bought herself a BMW 7-Series. Did her mum or dad buy her it? Nope, she bought it all by herself. She may not be old enough to drive it yet, but her parents can drive the car for some six years. Meet Natthanan, a makeup prodigy who has over 8 lakh followers on Facebook and she was the youngest makeup artist at London Fashion Week 2018.

Natthanan was seven years old when she found her passion in makeup and its only been an uphill climb for her, which she's clearly acing with her makeup tutorials on social media. And to reward her hard work, she gifted herself BMW's flagship sedan. She shared a picture of her new car with her fans in a post that simply says, "HBD TO ME".

She continues to write: “I will be 12 years old this year. I am very grateful for everything I have so far and I’m thankful to my fans for supporting me. Thanks for all the well wishes, I wish everyone the same as well!”

There's only so much we can talk about beauty vlogging, so bringing the focus back to the car. The new 2019 BMW 7 Series facelift has been revealed. The exterior has been tweaked with a larger kidney grille and sleeker head and tail lamps. BMW says that the new 7 Series' cabin will be better insulated than the current model.

The 2019 7 Series will get a new engine option - a 6.6-litre V12 which makes 592 bhp and 850 Nm in the top-of-the-line M760 trim. Furthermore, the 4.4-litre V8 engine will make 516 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the diesel variants get a 3.0-litre inline six cylinder engine and these vary in power and torque outputs as per turbocharger configurations. There are also plug-in hybrid versions of the new BMW 7-series facelift namely the 745e, 745Le and the all-wheel-drive 745Le xDrive.