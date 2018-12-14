Yamaha XTZ 125 ADV spied in India for the first time: Is Yamaha readying a Hero XPulse rival?

If you have been waiting for the Hero XPulse since a long time and are slightly disappointed with the fact that why the near Rs 1 lakh ADV segment has no other bike, here is one good news for you. The all-new Yamaha XTZ 125 dual purpose motorcycle has been snapped in India for the first time ever, that too without any camouflage. The bike has been spotted somewhere near Chakan, Pune by an Xbhp reader. At the first instance, the Yamaha XTZ 125 looks like a no-nonsense, true blue adventure bike that should come at a competitive price point. The trend of entry-level ADVs in India is yet to flourish and in such a case, Yamaha would not want to miss the opportunity to have an edge in the said segment.

Powering the Yamaha XTZ 125, as the name suggests will be a 125cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 12.5 bhp and 11.6 Nm. As seen in the spy image, the motorcycle will come with a disc brake up front along with a drum brake set up at the rear. A single channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will also be on offer as standard for added safety and convenience. The suspension duties are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock. Being a lightweight adventure bike, the Yamaha XTZ 125 tips the scales at just 118 kg, which is all thanks to the minimalistic bodywork and lighter components.

There is a healthy possibility that Yamaha will launch the XTZ 125 ADV in India. In such a case, the bike will primarily lock horns against the likes of Hero XPulse 200 in the segment. Expect a price tag of Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XTZ 125, the same figure around which we are expecting the XPulse 200 to be launched as well. More on the Yamaha off-roader expected to be revealed in the coming days, so stay tuned with us for all the updates!

Image Source: Xbhp