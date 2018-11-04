Watch Video: Jawa’s 4 new motorcycles to take on Royal Enfield

Jawa Motorcycles is all set to unveil its very first range of motorcycles in India after a hiatus from our two-wheeler market for decades. Now only a few days away from the unveiling, Jawa Motorcycles has released a video teasing possible body styles for the new motorcycles. The four body styles include Cafe Racer, Bobber, Classic, and an off-road oriented motorcycle. Jawa hasn't confirmed what iteration will we see unveiling on the 15th of November, but the classic-styled Roadster version of the 300cc bikes will most likely break cover.

All of the four iterations of the Jawa Motorcycles are expected to be launched eventually, and all four will be powered by the same 300cc engine. The classic styled Jawa was recently spotted while testing last week. It features twin exhausts similar to the ones seen on yesteryear's Jawas and Yezdis and the overall appeal retains the classic personality.

Jawa Motorcycles already unveiled the engine that will power the new motorcycle series. The bikes will be powered by the new 293cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with DOHC. The engine churns out 27 hp and 28 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. Jawa Motorcycle has said the engine will deliver a generous mid-range and a flat torque curve.

Classic Legends say that the new engine has also been designed to look as similar to the original engine as possible. As far as can be told by the image above, they have pretty much succeeded. The motorcycle too is expected to retain the original classic styling.

Jawa 300cc motorcycles will take on Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Classic 350 and Thunderbird 350. The Royal Enfield 350cc engine, in fact, makes about 7.2 hp less than Jawa's 300cc engine. Express Drives will be reporting live from the venue on 15 November. Stay tuned for more details on Jawa Motorcycles.