TVS Motor sales dip 1.97%, e-scooter records highest ever numbers in Feb 2023

TVS iQube electric scooter sold more than 15,000 units in February 2023.

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 276,150 units in February 2023 as against 281,714 units in February 2022 recording a slight dip of 1.97 percent year-on-year.

Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 28% with sales increasing from 173,198 units in February 2022 to 221,402 units in February 2023.

Motorcycle registered sales of 126,243 units in February 2023 as against 143,523 units in February 2022. Scooter sales registered a growth of 21% with sales increasing from 86,616 units in the month of February 2022 to 104,825 units in February 2023.

TVS iQube electric scooter records highest ever sales

TVS iQube recorded its highest ever sales of 15,522 units in February 2023 as against sales of 2,238 units in February 2022. iQube recorded strong sales figures in January 2023 selling 12,169 units. It was the 9th most selling scooter in India in January 2023. Find the entire list HERE.

TVS total exports registered sales of 53,405 units in February 2023 as against 107,574 units February 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 45,624 units in February 2023 as against 94,427 units in February 2022.

Three-wheeler arm of the company registered sales of 9,124 units in February 2023 as against 14,089 units in February 2022.