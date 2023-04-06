scorecardresearch

Top-selling motorcycles in February 2023- Splendor, Pulsar, Apache

Hero Splendor has retained its top spot with sales of 2,88,605.

Written by Arushi Rawat
In the two-wheeler category, while Hero MotoCorp continues to lead the race, TVS and Suzuki have posted a strong uptick in sales.

Total two-wheeler sale in February 2023 amounted to 11,29,661 units which was up 7.6 percent from February 2022 with 10,50,079 units sold. March has also been a positive month for the two-wheeler and passenger vehicle industry as top two-wheeler OEMs – Hero MotoCorp, TVS and Suzuki have posted a strong uptick in sales. (Note: Below are the most recent two-wheeler sales numbers for 2023).

RankOEMModelsFebruary 2023
1HeroSplendor2,88,605
2BajajPulsar80,106
3HeroHF Deluxe56,290
4HondaCB Shine35,594
5TVSApache34,935
6TVSRaider30,346
7Royal Enfield Classic 35027,461
8BajajPlatina23,923
9YamahaFZ17,262
10Royal Enfield Hunter 35012,925

Hero Motocorp

Without breaking a sweat, Hero Splendor has retained its top spot with sales of 2,88,605. It is a major chunk of Hero’s overall sales in February 2023 which stood at 3,82,317 units up 15.3 percent. In February 2022, the sales number was 3,31,462 for the brand. In March, the brand sold 5,02,730 units up 20.9 percent from the same month last year. Hero also has th HF Deluxe on the list at the third position and with a sale of 56,290 units.

Bajaj

Bajaj Pulsar, although in the second position, has sold two lakh units less than Splendor. With a sale of 80,106 units in February 2023, it is the second most-selling motorcycle for the month. Bajaj also has the Platina at the eight position with a sale of 23,923 units.

First published on: 06-04-2023 at 08:00 IST