Suzuki working on a cafe racer, new patent discloses!

The motorcycle market is going gaga on the café racers and neo-retro designs these days, and why not? They are great to look at, are sporty enough to ride fast, and have a huge fan base across all age groups. Now the latest manufacturer to jump on the bandwagon is Suzuki, the latest patent suggests which was filed by the company a few days back. Suzuki has been one of the motorcycle brands to be least active in the neo-retro segment but soon it could all change thanks to the new bike the company is likely to be working on. Though the brand sells models like Van Van 200 and the TU250X internationally but it quite isn’t there when neo-retro models are taken into consideration.

The new patent images strongly suggest that the brand has an interesting concept in mind. The images reveal that the bike will be bolted on to a newly designed trellis frame which doesn’t look anything like the trellis seen on the SV650, as the shape of it seems entirely fresh. The fuel tank sitting above the trellis frame looks long and elongated, strongly suggesting its café racer aesthetics connection. The foot pegs position also look extremely pushed back making for a sportier stance. And what’s interestingly missing is the clip-on handlebars which as we can imagine complements the design language very well. That aside, the tiny saddle crowns the subframe’s tip well, and we reckon this design will go through a number of modifications before we can expect a fully functional concept out of it.

Also, Suzuki has adopted a new mechanical design as the rear monoshock set for sportier purpose and comes wrapped around a hydraulic snubber. It is mated to a triangular swingarm which is new for Suzuki. Another interesting bit about the design is the way the exhaust canal connects to the cylinder head. The pipe loops at the base and turns to the right side of the frame and end at a short exhaust muffler. The design elements hint at it being a single-cylinder, and it could possibly be a small to mid-ranged motorcycle designed for the masses.

Source: Free Patents Online