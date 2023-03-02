Royal Enfield sales jump 21% backed by Hunter 350 and Classic

Export for Royal Enfield stood at 7,108 motorcycles as compared to 7,025 units during the same period last year.

Royal Enfield has posted sales of 71,544 units in February 2023 as against 59,160 motorcycles sold in February 2022, up 21 percent year-on-year (YoY). Export numbers for the month stood at 7,108 motorcycles as compared to 7,025 units during the same period last year.

Royal Enfield’s YoY growth has been attributed to strong sales numbers recorded by the Hunter 350 and Classic 350. In January 2023, Hunter raked in 19,000 orders and the Classic 350 sold 22,252 units. Recently, the company celebrated its 1 lakh sales milestone for Hunter.

On RE’s performance for February 2023, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said that the overall performance continues to stay encouraging in the domestic market. The success of RE’s recent motorcycles is a positive reflection as in just six months since its launch in August 2022, the Hunter 350 has gained popularity among young Indians. “It is the admiration and love of the riding community that encourages us to push boundaries in creating new styles, formats, and new expressions of motorcycling. We are very excited about the future as we intend to bring a strong and compelling portfolio for our consumers,” he added.