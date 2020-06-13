Good news! Royal Enfield to launch new range of women’s riding gear

Royal Enfield has made a splendid decision – to introduce a new range of riding gear dedicated to women riders. The new range is expected to launch in the coming days.

A moment from 2018 Himalayan Odyssey Women (Image for representational purposes only)

If you’re a woman and you are also motorcyclist, chances are that you have struggled to find the right size for riding gear in India – boots, gloves, jacket, etc. There are a lot of brands around the world that do have a very good range of women’s riding gear, but it has a wee difficult finding one here. But now, the number of women on motorcyclists is delightfully growing and hence, Royal Enfield has made a splendid decision – to introduce a new range of gear dedicated to women riders. The new range will be launched soon, Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield said during Eicher Motors Ltd conference announcing its results for Q4 and FY 2019-20.

Royal Enfield currently has a wide range of apparel and riding gear that it retails via dealerships and its official website. The company also offers the option of customising helmets as per the customers’ preferences.

The range of apparel and merchandise is very wide, however, it had been lacking in women-specific options. Now though, Royal Enfield could become the simplest way to buy riding gear for the growing number for women on motos in India. The company also has a tie-up with Dutch riding gear specialist Rev’it.

Royal Enfield announced this week that over 90% of its retail network across the country has resumed operations. The company gradually restarted its commercial and manufacturing operations in a phased manner starting 6 May and has now reopened over 850 stores and 425 studio stores across the country which operational for sales and service.

RE states that most of these stores are operational completely, some stores in certain cities are functioning partially or on alternate days as per the local guidelines. Royal Enfield has begun the online sale of motorcycles and doorstep service as well.

