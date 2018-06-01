Royal Enfield clocks 23% sales growth in May 2018 as 74,697 Enfields found new homes in India

Keeping up the steady pace, Royal Enfield has announced its sales numbers for the month of May 2018. During the period, the company sold a total of 74,697 units of its motorcycles in India in comparison to 60,696 units sold during the same period last year. With this, the company registered a growth of 23%. When it comes to exports, Royal Enfield motorcycles found 2,187 new homes outside India as against 2,049 units exported during May last year. Having said that, the export numbers saw a growth of 7%. The Eicher-owned two-wheeler subsidiary sold 68,813 units of its 350cc motorcycles in India last month. In comparison, the brand sold a total of 55,823 units of its 350 range in May 2017 and hence, reported a growth of 23%.

When it comes to bikes having an engine displacement beyond 350cc like the Himalayan and 500 range including models like Classic 500, Bullet 500, Thunderbird 500 and more, Royal Enfield sold 5,884 units last month. When compared to the same period last year, the company sold 4873 units and hence, it reported a growth of 21%. During the period April to May 2018, Royal Enfield sold 1,50,884 units when compared to 1,20,838 units sold during the same period last year. With this, the company reported a growth of 21%.

In other news, Royal Enfield recently launched the Classic 500 Pegasus Edition in India at a price of Rs 2.40 lakh (on-road, Delhi). Express Drives was the first and only publication to bring you the price of the limited edition World War II inspired motorcycle before its launch. The new Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition comes with military-style canvas luggage panniers bearing a Pegasus logo. Only 1,000 units of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition have been made worldwide out of which only 250 units will make their way to India. In order to be precise, the bikes from serial number C50001 to C50250 have been allocated for India. This means that the first 250 units will come to India and in a way, it shows that Royal Enfield has indeed kept its Indian audience on top priority.