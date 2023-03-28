Revolt RV400 e-motorcycle now available in 50 cities: Check price, specs

The Revolt RV400 is now officially available in 50 Indian cities. This electric motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.25 lakh, ex-showroom, and is claimed to offer a range of 156 km on a single charge.

RattanIndia-backed Revolt Motors has expanded its presence in the Indian market with the launch of 15 new dealerships. With this announcement, the Revolt RV 400 electric motorcycle will now be available in 50 outlets spread across 22 states in India. The company aims to open 100 more outlets over the next three months and take the total number of dealerships to 150 by the end of June 2023.

Revolt Motors: New dealerships

Revolt Intellicorp had 35 outlets in India till last month. The company has recently added 15 new dealerships which are located in Raipur, Vapi, Bahadurgarh, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Kota, Agra, Jhansi, Meerut, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Dehradun, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, taking the total number to 50 outlets. Bookings for the Revolt RV400 are open in these new cities and the deliveries will also commence soon.

Revolt RV400: Price and specifications

The Revolt RV400 gets a 3kW electric motor and is claimed to offer a top speed of 80 kmph. It features a 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and has an ARAI-certified range of 156 km per charge. This electric motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.25 lakh, ex-showroom, exclusive of state government subsidies. Indirectly, it takes on the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Tork Kratos, etc.

Here’s what the company said:

Anjali Rattan Nashier, Business Chairman, RattanIndia Enterprises, said “We are multiplying the pan India dealership network at a very fast pace. We will be opening over 150 dealerships pan India in the next 3 months. Apart from sales, it will also give a boost to our post-sales experience, with well-establishing service centers in these locations. With a pan India sales footprint, it is critical that we make Revolt accessible to every Indian.”

