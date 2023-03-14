Ola S1 electric scooter recalled for fixing front fork issue: All details

Ola Electric’s upgrade will be free of cost and the appointment window will begin from 22nd March.

Electric vehicle maker Ola Electric has announced that the company is offering customers the option to replace the front fork arm free of cost. The recall is taking place after Ola received multiple complaints from customers regarding the front fork arm snapping while riding.

Ola Electric has addressed the concerns around the safety of its front fork arm after numerous complaints.

The company has addressed the concerns around the safety of its front fork arm, a key component between the body of the vehicle to its wheel and squashed all comments as ‘unfounded’. They are giving all customers an option to upgrade to the new front fork.

According to Ola Electric, the said move is a “continuous engineering and design improvement process” and undertaken to “enhance the durability and strength”. The brand said customers can book an appointment at their nearest Ola Experience Centre or their service centre before visiting. “This upgrade will be free of cost and the appointment window will open starting 22nd March. We will reach out to you with a detailed process for booking an appointment soon,” said the company.