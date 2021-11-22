Ola manufactures 9 customised S1 Pro electric scooters for the Netherlands embassy in India

Ola Electric has manufactured nine customised S1 Pro electric scooters for the Netherlands embassy in India. The Ola S1 Pro electric scooter is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom.

Ola Electric recently launched the new S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in the Indian market. The deliveries of these electric scooters will soon commence in India for the general public. Moreover, the company has announced that it is manufacturing nine customised Ola S1 Pro electric scooters for the Netherlands embassy in India on special orders. These nine Ola electric scooters will be used across the three diplomatic missions of the Netherlands in India.

The customised Ola S1 Pro electric scooters will come painted in an orange shade, which is the official colour of the Netherlands. They will also sport the official logo of the Netherlands and Ola has named this colour as ‘Dutch Oranje’ shade. The company says that these customised Ola S1 Pro electric scooters will be delivered to the Netherlands Embassy in New Delhi, and to the Consulates General in Mumbai and Bengaluru, once Ola begins customer deliveries in the coming weeks.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola, said “We are excited to build these custom scooters for the embassy of The Netherlands and are proud that they have joined our Mission Electric, which is to ensure that no petrol two-wheelers are sold in India after 2025. These custom scooters are a testament to our advanced design and manufacturing process that enabled us to seamlessly develop, test, and build a custom-designed scooter within days. In the future, we will be looking at providing custom paint finishes to our customers as well so they can make their Ola S1 uniquely theirs.”

Marten van den Berg, Ambassador from The Netherlands Embassy said “We are excited to purchase these custom-designed Ola S1 Pro scooters. They are beautifully designed and customised to the Dutch Oranje colour with the Netherlands logo. We chose the Ola S1 as an important part of our commitment towards reducing emissions which is essential not only for the environment but also to achieve the SGDs. It is critically important to go electric to address climate change in an urban environment. I look forward to the delivery of the vehicles so that we can replace our existing scooters in our office with Ola S1 Pro electric scooters.”

The Ola S1 electric scooter is currently priced in India at Rs 1 lakh while the S1 Pro electric scooter retails at Rs 1.30 lakh, all prices ex-showroom, excluding state subsidies for EVs. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

