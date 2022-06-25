Okinawa EV dealership catches fire in Mangalore: Company blames short circuit [Video]

An Okinawa EV dealership caught fire in Mangalore, Karnataka. A total of 34 electric scooters were completely damaged in this incident and Okinawa has blamed an electric short circuit for the same.

EV Fire is the talk of the town as it has now become a regular affair in India. In the last couple of months, several such incidents have been reported in the country. Now, an Okinawa dealership in Mangalore has been engulfed in flames. Videos of the same have gone viral on the internet and as per reports, a total of 34 electric scooters were completely damaged in this incident.

This tragic event happened on Friday (June 24) morning and Okinawa Autotech has blamed an electric short circuit for the same. However, it is worth mentioning that this is not the first time an Okinawa dealership has burnt down to ashes. In April this year, an Okinawa EV dealership in Tamil Nadu caught fire due to a reported short circuit inside the outlet.

We reached out to Okinawa for an official statement on the Mangalore incident and here’s what the company said, “We are aware of an unfortunate fire incident at one of our showrooms in Mangalore this morning. As stated by the dealer, the fire was caused due to an electric short circuit. We are in touch with the dealership and we are extending all the necessary support.”

The statement further added, “Safety is at the core of Okinawa Autotech and we want to assure that the highest standards of safety are maintained in our dealerships across the country.” While no casualties were reported in both these Okinawa dealership fire cases, there have been other instances of Okinawa’s electric scooters catching fire, including the Vellore incident which claimed two lives.

