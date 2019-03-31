New 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 deliveries to begin soon: Spied in new matte black colour

The new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is set to be launched officially in India very soon. While some publications are speculating the price of the motorcycle, the company has not officially revealed the figure as of now. The new Bajaj Dominar 400 has been snapped in a matte black colour very recently with the other option being Kawasaki inspired green. Powering the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is the same 373cc, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected engine has now been retuned in favour of better power output at 40 bhp.

The new model comes with some significant changes compared to the older one. First and foremost, the 2019 Dominar comes with inverted forks up front as against conventional telescopic units previously. Furthermore, the bike gets a more informative instrument cluster with multiple revisions. Braking duties on the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 are taken care of with the help of disc brakes at the front and rear and a dual channel ABS is on offer as standard for added safety.

Bajaj Dominar has always been one of the best value for money offering bikes in the segment. The company's flagship motorcycle primarily takes on the likes of the Mahindra Mojo and KTM 250 Duke in terms of pricing. When Express Drives spoke to some dealers, they revealed that the deliveries of the motorcycle should start sometime in the first week of April. The company initially had high hopes from the Dominar brand in India and the brand had set a target of close to 10,ooo unit sales a month. However, the actual sales number were nowhere close as the motorcycle did an average of 2,000 units a month.

With the new comprehensive update, Bajaj aims for a better performance of the motorcycle in the market and we will have to wait for a few months to see the acceptance of the bike among the audience. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!

