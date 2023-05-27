scorecardresearch

Most powerful 150-160cc bikes in India: Yamaha R15 to TVS Apache

Check out the top 5 most powerful 150-160cc bikes that are currently on sale in India. The list includes the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Yamaha R15 V4, etc.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Most powerful 150-160cc bikes
Yamaha R15 V4 is currently the most powerful 150cc bike in India

The 150-160cc motorcycle segment is a flourishing category with several options for buyers across different price range. These motorcycles are very popular and strike the right balance between performance and fuel efficiency. Check out the top 5 most powerful 150-160cc bikes that are currently on sale in India.

Most powerful 150-160cc bikes in India:

yamaha r15 v4

Yamaha R15 V4

Starting price: Rs 1.81 lakh

Powering the Yamaha R15 V4 is a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It is priced from Rs 1.81 lakh to Rs 1.86 lakh, ex-showroom.

SpecificationYamaha R15 V4
Engine155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled
Power18.1 bhp
Torque14.2 Nm
Gearbox6-speed

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Starting price: Rs 1.24 lakh

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is one of the best-selling bikes in this segment. It gets a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that develops 17.3 bhp and 14.73 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V features multiple riding modes and is priced from Rs 1.24 lakh to Rs 1.32 lakh, ex-showroom. 

SpecificationTVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Engine159.7cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled
Power17.3 bhp
Torque14.73 Nm
Gearbox5-speed
bajaj pulsar

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Starting price: Rs 1.35 lakh

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is powered by a 160.3cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that pumps out 16.9 bhp and 14.6 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Pulsar NS160 is offered in a single variant and is priced at Rs 1.35 lakh, ex-showroom.  

SpecificationBajaj Pulsar NS160
Engine160.3cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled
Power16.9 bhp
Torque14.6 Nm
Gearbox5-speed

Hero-Xtreme-160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

Starting price: Rs 1.18 lakh

Next, we have the Hero Xtreme 160R which is the lightest motorcycle in its class. It is powered by a 163cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 15 bhp and 14 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Xtreme 160R is priced from Rs 1.18 lakh to Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom.

SpecificationHero Xtreme 160R
Engine163cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled
Power15 bhp
Torque14 Nm
Gearbox5-speed
Honda XBlade

Honda XBlade

Starting price: 1.21 lakh 

Finally, the last motorcycle on this list is the Honda XBlade. It gets a 162.71cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that churns out 13.7 bhp and 14.7 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox and it’s priced at Rs 1.21 lakh, ex-showroom. 

SpecificationHonda XBlade
Engine162.71cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled
Power13.7 bhp
Torque14.7 Nm
Gearbox5-speed

First published on: 27-05-2023 at 16:50 IST