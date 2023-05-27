Most powerful 150-160cc bikes in India: Yamaha R15 to TVS Apache

Check out the top 5 most powerful 150-160cc bikes that are currently on sale in India. The list includes the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Yamaha R15 V4, etc.

The 150-160cc motorcycle segment is a flourishing category with several options for buyers across different price range. These motorcycles are very popular and strike the right balance between performance and fuel efficiency. Check out the top 5 most powerful 150-160cc bikes that are currently on sale in India.

Most powerful 150-160cc bikes in India:

Yamaha R15 V4

Starting price: Rs 1.81 lakh

Powering the Yamaha R15 V4 is a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It is priced from Rs 1.81 lakh to Rs 1.86 lakh, ex-showroom.

Specification Yamaha R15 V4 Engine 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Power 18.1 bhp Torque 14.2 Nm Gearbox 6-speed

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable automatic cars in India: Alto K10 to Tata Tiago

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Starting price: Rs 1.24 lakh

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is one of the best-selling bikes in this segment. It gets a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that develops 17.3 bhp and 14.73 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V features multiple riding modes and is priced from Rs 1.24 lakh to Rs 1.32 lakh, ex-showroom.

Specification TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Engine 159.7cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled Power 17.3 bhp Torque 14.73 Nm Gearbox 5-speed

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Starting price: Rs 1.35 lakh

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is powered by a 160.3cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that pumps out 16.9 bhp and 14.6 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Pulsar NS160 is offered in a single variant and is priced at Rs 1.35 lakh, ex-showroom.

Specification Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Engine 160.3cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled Power 16.9 bhp Torque 14.6 Nm Gearbox 5-speed

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Hero Xtreme 160R

Starting price: Rs 1.18 lakh

Next, we have the Hero Xtreme 160R which is the lightest motorcycle in its class. It is powered by a 163cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 15 bhp and 14 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Xtreme 160R is priced from Rs 1.18 lakh to Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom.

Specification Hero Xtreme 160R Engine 163cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled Power 15 bhp Torque 14 Nm Gearbox 5-speed

Honda XBlade

Starting price: 1.21 lakh

Finally, the last motorcycle on this list is the Honda XBlade. It gets a 162.71cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that churns out 13.7 bhp and 14.7 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox and it’s priced at Rs 1.21 lakh, ex-showroom.

Specification Honda XBlade Engine 162.71cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled Power 13.7 bhp Torque 14.7 Nm Gearbox 5-speed

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.