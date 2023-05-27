Most powerful 150-160cc bikes in India: Yamaha R15 to TVS Apache

The 150-160cc motorcycle segment is a flourishing category with several options for buyers across different price range. These motorcycles are very popular and strike the right balance between performance and fuel efficiency. Check out the top 5 most powerful 150-160cc bikes that are currently on sale in India.
Most powerful 150-160cc bikes in India:
Yamaha R15 V4
Starting price: Rs 1.81 lakh
Powering the Yamaha R15 V4 is a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It is priced from Rs 1.81 lakh to Rs 1.86 lakh, ex-showroom.
|Specification
|Yamaha R15 V4
|Engine
|155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled
|Power
|18.1 bhp
|Torque
|14.2 Nm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Starting price: Rs 1.24 lakh
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is one of the best-selling bikes in this segment. It gets a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that develops 17.3 bhp and 14.73 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V features multiple riding modes and is priced from Rs 1.24 lakh to Rs 1.32 lakh, ex-showroom.
|Specification
|TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
|Engine
|159.7cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled
|Power
|17.3 bhp
|Torque
|14.73 Nm
|Gearbox
|5-speed
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Starting price: Rs 1.35 lakh
The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is powered by a 160.3cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that pumps out 16.9 bhp and 14.6 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Pulsar NS160 is offered in a single variant and is priced at Rs 1.35 lakh, ex-showroom.
|Specification
|Bajaj Pulsar NS160
|Engine
|160.3cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled
|Power
|16.9 bhp
|Torque
|14.6 Nm
|Gearbox
|5-speed
Hero Xtreme 160R
Starting price: Rs 1.18 lakh
Next, we have the Hero Xtreme 160R which is the lightest motorcycle in its class. It is powered by a 163cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 15 bhp and 14 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Xtreme 160R is priced from Rs 1.18 lakh to Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom.
|Specification
|Hero Xtreme 160R
|Engine
|163cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled
|Power
|15 bhp
|Torque
|14 Nm
|Gearbox
|5-speed
Honda XBlade
Starting price: 1.21 lakh
Finally, the last motorcycle on this list is the Honda XBlade. It gets a 162.71cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that churns out 13.7 bhp and 14.7 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox and it’s priced at Rs 1.21 lakh, ex-showroom.
|Specification
|Honda XBlade
|Engine
|162.71cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled
|Power
|13.7 bhp
|Torque
|14.7 Nm
|Gearbox
|5-speed
