Modified Royal Enfield Bullet ‘Agira’: Eye-popping Bobber style custom job!

Royal Enfield custom build motorcycles never seize to grab the attention and the one we're featuring today is tremendously neat chop job carried out on Royal Enfield Bullet. Bangalore-based bike builder Bulleteer Customs' new rendition of the Bullet has been christened the 'Agira' and is part of their latest 'Carbon series' of custom build Royal Enfield motorcycles. Most of the original bodywork has been replaced with custom panels. The overall appearance of the modified Royal Enfield Agira is sturdy looking roadster or a bobber, and very much stands out in the crowd with a hint of Harley-Davidson appeal.

The modified Royal Enfield Bullet, Agira rides on six-spoke alloy wheels in place of the original spoke wheels and gets fatter tyres as well. A custom headlamp with a projector has replaced the stock unit and the handlebar is now flatter.

The new tear-drop shaped fuel tank with a red paint job on the modified Royal Enfield Agira gives it a Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight resemblance. The fuel tank has Agira branding on it in bold white letters. The Agira has a low single seat, which is wrapped in leather.

For the exhaust, the modified Royal Enfield Bullet has been fitted with an additional faux pipe which gives it a twin exhaust look. To lower the bike, Bulleteer Customs has substantially extended the wheelbase.

At the back, the modified Royal Enfield gets a custom fender and the registration plate has been flanked on the side. The rear suspension is the same gas-charged monoshock and the original tail lamp has been replaced with a thin strip of LEDs.

Bulleteer Customs have carried out some incredible modification jobs. Some of the recent ones we featured were a custom built Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 called the Brat Bob and another one based on the same bike, called the Graphite.