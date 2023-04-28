Metalverse, India’s first DIY motorcycle accessories production company launched

Metalverse aims to revolutionize the industry by providing riders with unique designs and custom-made, DIY accessories that they can install themselves.

Bandidos Group, South India’s retailer of mid-range and premium motorcycle accessories, has launched its own manufacturing unit with first-of-its-kind technologies in India’s motorcycle accessories industry. The group, led by national racing champions and riders, ventured into manufacturing premium-quality motorcycle accessories with a mission to enhance riders’ safety and easy customization.

Metalverse aims to revolutionize the industry by providing riders with unique designs and custom-made, DIY accessories that they can install themselves. The company has set up a state-of-the-art facility in Coimbatore with modern technology and equipment. “Our facility is the first organized manufacturing unit in this segment in India with everything from research and development to design and production under a single umbrella. We are the first to introduce modern 3D scanning technology in motorcycle accessories manufacturing. Our focus on unique designs, DIY installation, strategic analytics, and rider engagement will set us apart from others and make Metalverse the go-to brand for motorcycle enthusiasts,” said Murshid Basheer, Founder of Metalverse.

Currently, Bandidos, the parent company, has a presence in niche markets across 40 countries. Metalverse plans to manufacture accessories for Indian and international markets with a focus on markets that prioritize safety and premium quality products. Metalverse is the first motorcycle accessories manufacturer in the country with a dedicated Research and Development team and committed rider community for testing products in all terrains.

The founders believe that their experience in the motorcycle racing industry and their passion for premium quality products will set them apart from their competitors. One of the key features that sets Metalverse apart is its commitment to developing unique designs for each bike model that allows riders to install the accessories themselves. This not only saves riders money but also empowers them to customize their bikes according to their preferences.