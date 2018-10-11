Jawa Motorcycle 300cc Engine unveiled: Will rival Royal Enfield with more power than Bullet!

Jawa Motorcycles is all set to make a come-back towards the end of 2018, and shortly ahead of the bike breaking ground. Details on the motor to underpin the motorcycle have just been revealed by the bike manufacturer. The engine which has been announced as built from scratch shares its bore and stroke with the existing Mahindra Mojo 300cc powertrain and is BS6 ready with a focus on long-term reliability.

2018 Jawa 300 cc: When Classic legends set out to built this motor they said they wanted to keep it as close as possible to original. Looks like that ones in the bag!

The parent company of Jawa Motorcycles, Mahindra-owned Classic legends, has announced that it will be powered by a 293 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor with dual overhead camshafts or DOHC technology. The engine which is said to have been parallelly developed in Italy and India is set to make a more than sufficient 27 hp and 28 Nm of torque. Power will be transferred to the wheels through a 6-speed gearbox. According to a release by the company the engine is said to have a generous mid-range and a flat-torque curve to help recreate the feeling that the original Jawa created. The engineers behind this motor also focused a fair amount of resources in trying to ensure that the motor sounded as close to the original as possible without sacrificing power delivery. The original exhaust note is likely to be the highlight of the new motor.

2018 Jawa 300 cc: The single cylinder DOHC Motor was designed in India in tandem with engineers in Italy

In comparison to Mahindra’s other the motorcycle the Mojo, that is available in UT300 and XT300 is powered by a single cylinder motor that makes 23 hp and 25 Nm of torque in the UT, while the full-price XT makes an almost identical 27 hp and 30 Nm of torque. In fact, Mahindra is evidently making the most of this single cylinder motor with another Mahindra brand Peugeot debuting another 300cc motorcycle concept called the P2X.

Classic Legends say that they set out with an interest in keeping even the look of the motor as close to the original as possible. If the pictures on these pages are as accurate as we assume then they have more than succeeded in this endeavour. We can expect the bike's styling too, to look back to the original for inspiration. We expect that Jawa will launch this bike by the end of this year, and is likely to debut in three variants with a whole list of accessories to help customize your motorcycle.

At the time of its launch, the new Jawa motorcycle will take on the Royal Enfield 350 range but will offer more power than the Bullet, Classic or Thunderbird 350. We bet Royal Enfield is watching developments at Jawa keenly since both brands will operate in pretty much similar space of retro and classic looking motorcycles. Jawa also enjoys the benefit of having a strong and old connect with Indian consumers, which should help it appeal to more buyers.