India’s first two 150cc BS6 bikes compared: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Yamaha FZ-S Fi V3

With BS6 emission norms all set to kick in starting April 2020, manufacturers have started rolling out updates for their products. TVS Motor Company has recently launched its first BS-VI offerings - the Apache RTR 200 4V and Apache RTR 160 4V. Interestingly, both these bikes are not about just an updated engine as these get some new and interesting features. Now talking of the 150/160cc segment, the Apache is not the only one that is BS6 compliant as Yamaha had launched the updated FZ-Fi and FZ-S Fi a few weeks back that meet the stricter emission norms. So let's take a look at how the new BS6 Apache RTR 160 4V and the BS6 Yamaha FZ-S Fi fare against each other on paper.

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs BS6 Yamaha FZ-S Fi V3: Features

Both these bikes now get LED headlamp that offers better illumination than a regular halogen unit. While the Yamaha FZ-S Fi was earlier also available with a said unit, the Apache 160 4V has received it for the first time. Both bikes get an all-digital instrument cluster but the one on the Apache is more informative as it features a lap timer, 0 to 60 recorder, top speed recorder and more. Both bikes feature a single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) as standard for better safety.

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs BS6 Yamaha FZ-S Fi V3: Engine specs

Both these motorcycles now run on BS6 compliant engines. With the BS6 transition, there is a slight decrease in power figures of the two compared to the BS4 models. The engine on the FZ-S Fi now churns out 12.2hp compared to 13.2hp on the BS4 model, hence losing out 1hp. On the other hand, the engine on the Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 is now good for shedding out a maximum power output of 15.8hp compared to 16.5hp on the BS4 model. While the FZ used to come with a fuel injection system previously as well, the Apache RTR 160 4V now gets it as standard and hence, no carb variants would be on sale now. Torque figures are 13.6Nm for the FZ-S Fi and 14.12Nm for the Apache. Transmission duties on both are taken care of by a five-speed unit.

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs BS6 Yamaha FZ-S Fi V3: Price in India

With the launch of the BS6 models, both these bikes have seen a significant hike in pricing. The Yamaha FZ-S Fi V3 BS6 is available at a price of Rs 1.02 lakh. On the other hand, the new 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 can now be yours with prices starting at Rs 99,950 for the rear drum brake version while the rear disc version will set you back by Rs 1.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, while the Yamaha here has seen a price hike of close to Rs 4,000, the Apache get costlier by around Rs 3,000.