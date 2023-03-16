Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Price, specs comparison

The new Honda Shine 100 has been launched in India at Rs 64,900, ex-showroom, and will directly rival the Hero Splendor Plus. Here’s how these entry-level 100cc commuter motorcycles fare against each other.

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Design and colours

In terms of design, both these motorcycles boast a no-nonsense appeal as they are targeted at the masses. The Shine 100 borrows design cues from its elder sibling, the Shine 125, while the Splendor Plus has a legendary squarish outline since ages. Honda is offering the Shine 100 in five colour shades while the Splendor Plus is available in twelve paint schemes.

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Engine and gearbox

Specification Shine 100 Splendor Plus Engine 99.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected Power 7.6 bhp 7.9 bhp Torque 8.05 Nm 8.05 Nm Gearbox 4-speed 4-speed Mileage 60-70 kmpl* 60-70 kmpl*

Powering the Honda Shine 100 is a 99.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 7.6 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque. Hero Splendor Plus, on the other hand, gets a 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected motor that churns out 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. Both these motorcycles come mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox. Also, they should offer a mileage of 60-70 kmpl in real-world conditions, depending on the usage.

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Hardware and features

The new Honda Shine 100 as well as the Hero Splendor Plus sport telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by drum brakes at either end with a combined braking system as standard. In terms of features, the Shine 100 gets a basic analogue instrument cluster. The range-topping XTEC variant of the Splendor Plus, however, gets a fancy digital console.

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Price and rivals

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Honda Shine 100 Rs 64,900 Hero Splendor Plus Rs 72,076

The Honda Shine 100 is offered in a single variant and has been priced at Rs 64,900. Hero Splendor Plus, on the other hand, is offered in multiple variants, including the range-topping feature-rich XTEC trim and its prices range from Rs 72,076 to Rs 76,346, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. They will rival the likes of Hero HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina, etc.

