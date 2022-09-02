Honda 2W August 2022 Sales: Honda sold 4,62,523 two-wheelers in August 2022, recording a 7 per cent YoY growth. While 4,23,216 units were sold in the domestic market, the remaining 39,307 units were exported to other countries.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has revealed its sales figures for the month of August 2022. The company sold 4,62,523 two-wheelers last month, registering a 7 per cent YoY growth. In August 2022, while 4,23,216 units were sold in the domestic market, the remaining 39,307 units were exported to other countries.

In the same period last year, Honda’s total sales figures were 4,31,594 units. In August 2021, the company’s domestic sales and exports stood at 4,01,480 and 30,114 units respectively. Also, when we compare Honda Two-wheeler India’s August 2022 sales performance on an MoM basis, it recorded a 4.2 per cent growth as in July 2022 it sold 4,43,643 units.

Commenting on the upward market movement, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Market performance is gaining steady momentum against previous month as well as a year-on-year basis. Welcoming the festive season with an exciting range of products across verticals, we are confident that the celebrations will be amplified further with attractive finance schemes available across our various touchpoints.”

Honda recently also launched the Activa 6G Premium Edition, Dio Sports Edition, and Shine Celebration Edition ahead of the festive season to boost its sales. Moreover, the company introduced an all-new motorcycle, the CB300F, in August at a starting price of Rs 2.26 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The Honda CB300F will take on the likes of the BMW G 310 R, KTM Duke 250, Bajaj Dominar 400, etc.

