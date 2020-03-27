Honda CT125 makes global debut: Why this off-road moped is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh!

Honda CT125 is one of the priciest two-wheelers in the company's 125cc line-up. Here is why and what all it packs!

Honda CT125 moped has been launched in Japan at a price of 4,40,000 Japanese Yen that translates to Rs 2.99 as per the Indian currency. Amid the Coronavirus outbreak across the world, Honda decided to take the online route to launch this vehicle. At such a price, the newly launched CT125 becomes one pricey two-wheeler in the company’s 125cc line-up. Now, you must be wondering why such a high price tag for just a ‘moped’. Before you start thinking that this one is s regular moped that is meant to do just the bare minimum chores, well think again. This one is quite uniquely styled and is off-road ready which means you don’t have to worry while taking it on the roads less travelled.

Upfront, you get a steel fender and it gets an all-LED headlamp unit that intends to offer better illumination than a conventional halogen unit. Looking at the side profile, the upswept exhaust system is what that catches the attention the most and gives a lot of character to the CT125. Now, speaking of powertrain, the recently launched Honda CT125 draws power from a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 8.6hp and 11Nm.

Don’t get fooled at the size of the Honda CT125 as it has a significantly higher weight, 120 kg to be precise, which is no less for a vehicle of this size and proportions. In order to support off-road rideability, the Honda CT125 has a respectable 165mm ground clearance. For now, the Honda CT125 has been launched only in Japan and India launch is certainly unlikely with the high price tag. Nonetheless, if you want something similar but don’t want to spend that much amount, a TVS XL100 with some neat and sweet modifications inside out should do the job for you!

