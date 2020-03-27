Honda CT125 makes global debut: Why this off-road moped is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh!

Honda CT125 is one of the priciest two-wheelers in the company's 125cc line-up. Here is why and what all it packs!

By:Published: March 27, 2020 6:22:20 PM

Honda CT125 moped has been launched in Japan at a price of 4,40,000 Japanese Yen that translates to Rs 2.99 as per the Indian currency. Amid the Coronavirus outbreak across the world, Honda decided to take the online route to launch this vehicle. At such a price, the newly launched CT125 becomes one pricey two-wheeler in the company’s 125cc line-up. Now, you must be wondering why such a high price tag for just a ‘moped’. Before you start thinking that this one is s regular moped that is meant to do just the bare minimum chores, well think again. This one is quite uniquely styled and is off-road ready which means you don’t have to worry while taking it on the roads less travelled.

Upfront, you get a steel fender and it gets an all-LED headlamp unit that intends to offer better illumination than a conventional halogen unit. Looking at the side profile, the upswept exhaust system is what that catches the attention the most and gives a lot of character to the CT125. Now, speaking of powertrain, the recently launched Honda CT125 draws power from a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 8.6hp and 11Nm.

Don’t get fooled at the size of the Honda CT125 as it has a significantly higher weight, 120 kg to be precise, which is no less for a vehicle of this size and proportions. In order to support off-road rideability, the Honda CT125 has a respectable 165mm ground clearance. For now, the Honda CT125 has been launched only in Japan and India launch is certainly unlikely with the high price tag. Nonetheless, if you want something similar but don’t want to spend that much amount, a TVS XL100 with some neat and sweet modifications inside out should do the job for you!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda CT125 makes global debut: Why this off-road moped is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh!

Honda CT125 makes global debut: Why this off-road moped is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh!

Automobile dealers get 10-day extension for BS4 vehicle sales after lockdown ends

Automobile dealers get 10-day extension for BS4 vehicle sales after lockdown ends

Honda CB-F Concept revealed: Announces virtual motorcycle show

Honda CB-F Concept revealed: Announces virtual motorcycle show

Tata Motors extends warranty period till 31st July: Check if it applies on your vehicle

Tata Motors extends warranty period till 31st July: Check if it applies on your vehicle

Lightest e-bike cycle kit launched: 50kmph top speed, 90Nm torque, 1000W power

Lightest e-bike cycle kit launched: 50kmph top speed, 90Nm torque, 1000W power

BMW and 3t announce collaboration for special edition BMW bicycles

BMW and 3t announce collaboration for special edition BMW bicycles

Kia Motors appoints Ho-sung Song as President: To spearhead Plan-S global strategy

Kia Motors appoints Ho-sung Song as President: To spearhead Plan-S global strategy

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles clears all BS4 stock: All BharatBenz trucks and buses now BS6 compliant

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles clears all BS4 stock: All BharatBenz trucks and buses now BS6 compliant

Coronavirus lockdown: Five ideas for petrolheads to ward off boredom

Coronavirus lockdown: Five ideas for petrolheads to ward off boredom

Lexus LX450d discontinued: Will only have petrol or hybrid engines in future

Lexus LX450d discontinued: Will only have petrol or hybrid engines in future

VW Transporter turns 70: The Microbus becomes longest surviving commercial vehicle

VW Transporter turns 70: The Microbus becomes longest surviving commercial vehicle

TVS Apache RTR 310 launch date, expected price and features

TVS Apache RTR 310 launch date, expected price and features

Renault Kwid AMT BS6 Review: Pros and cons of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso rival

Renault Kwid AMT BS6 Review: Pros and cons of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso rival

Goodwood Festival of Speed postponed: New dates to be announced in coming weeks

Goodwood Festival of Speed postponed: New dates to be announced in coming weeks

This one Indian state failed to lower accidents even after Motor Vehicle Act 2019

This one Indian state failed to lower accidents even after Motor Vehicle Act 2019

Covid19: No toll collection on National Highways during lockdown period

Covid19: No toll collection on National Highways during lockdown period

Coivd19: Bajaj Auto commits Rs 100 crore for medical relief

Coivd19: Bajaj Auto commits Rs 100 crore for medical relief

Coronavirus impact! Benelli shuts operations at Hyderabad plant till 31st March

Coronavirus impact! Benelli shuts operations at Hyderabad plant till 31st March

2020 MotoGP: Spanish GP postponed - fifth MotoGP round to be affected by coronavirus

2020 MotoGP: Spanish GP postponed - fifth MotoGP round to be affected by coronavirus

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Low Rider BS6 launched: Key changes and price difference listed!

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Low Rider BS6 launched: Key changes and price difference listed!