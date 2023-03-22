Honda Activa 125 H-Smart teased, launch soon

Apart from the electronic keyfob, the Activa 125 H-Smart will show real-time mileage, distance to empty and the average mileage.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has recently launched the updated Activa 6G as a range-topping H-Smart variant with a segment-first smart key. Now, according to an image on the company’s website, it is plausible that the bigger Activa 125 will be launched soon.

Honda Activa 125 H-Smart: New features

Similar to the Activa H-Smart, the Activa 125 H-Smart will get an electronic key fob with a host of features. One such feature is called SmartFind and it helps you locate your scooter by flashing all indicators. Another feature called SmartStart allows the rider to start their scooter by flipping the switch located where traditionally, the key slot would be found.

SmartUnlock feature allows the rider to unlock the fuel filler cap, unlock the handlebar and access the under-seat storage at the tap of a single button. On the other hand, the SmartSafe feature shuts off the keyless functionality of the fob, locking the vehicle and securing it.

Honda Activa 125 H-Smart: Price

Currently, the Activa 125 is priced between Rs, 77,743 (Drum) to Rs. 84,916 (Disc) as per the variant. It also has a Drum alloy trim priced at Rs. 81,411. Honda might introduce a new variant or incorporate the features in the range-topping Disc variant albeit a price hike.