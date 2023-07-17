While Hero Xtreme 125R is likely to compete against Bajaj Pulsar NS125 and TVS Raider, the Xtreme 200R 4V is expected to lock horns with Pulsar NS200 and Apache 200R 4V.

Hero MotoCorp, known as the undisputed king in the Indian commuter two-wheeler market, is now looking to make its mark in the premium segment. In this regard, the bikemaker launched the Harley Davidson X440 and its own Xtreme 160R 4V in recent months. Spy shots of two more test mules are doing the rounds on the internet,

Both these camouflaged test mules were reportedly clicked testing around Hero MotoCorp’s Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur.

Hero Xtreme 125R: Pulsar NS125, Raider rival

The first of these models is being dubbed as Xtreme 125R since it shares its appearance with the Xtreme 160R siblings. It flaunts a similar LED headlamp design with an integrated H-shaped DRL, a muscular fuel tank with knee recesses, split grab rails and a split-seat design. Underneath its body, the Xtreme 125R is expected to borrow its underpinnings and powertrain from Hero Glamour 125.

Hero Xtreme 125R & Xtreme 200R 4V spied testing in Jaipur (Pic courtesy: Car&Bike)

The latter is powered by a 124.7cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine capable of developing 10.72 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm, and comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox. However, in Xtreme 125R, this motor is expected to pump out a few more horses to make it a direct rival to the likes of Bajaj Pulsar NS125 and TVS Raider.

Hero Xtreme 200R 4V: Pulsar NS200, Apache RTR 200 rival

The second test mule caught on camera is likely to be the upcoming Hero Xtreme 200R 4V. The styling is similar to the Xtreme 160R but looks more butch and carries more heft than the other test prototype. Earlier, a patent image of the same was leaked online which wore a similar design as the one seen in the latest spy shot.

Hero Xtreme 200R 4V patent (Pic: Intellectual Property India)

In all probability, Xtreme 200R will be powered by the same 199.6cc, single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled engine with a 4-valve head mated to a five-speed gearbox that presently propels the Xpulse 200 4V. This mill is good enough to push out 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm of peak torque. Cycle parts are likely to include telescopic forks up front, mono-shock at the rear and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS at both ends.