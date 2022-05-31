Hero Splendor XTECH vs Hero HF Deluxe vs TVS Radeon: Price, specs, features comparison

In terms of price, the Hero HF Deluxe and the TVS Radeon offer more economic variants but with much less features when compared to the Hero Splendor XTECH which gets a host of hi-tech features.

Hero MotoCorp recently introduced a feature-loaded variant of one of its most popular motorcycles, Splendor+ called the Hero Splendor+ XTEC. Launched at Rs. 72,900, ex-showroom, the Splendor+ XTEC I3S Drum Self cast variant is listed at Rs. 73,200, ex-showroom Delhi on the company website. Let’s take a look at how it ranks with the HF Deluxe and the TVS Radeon.

Price Hero Splendor XTECH Hero HF Deluxe TVS Radeon Rs. 73,200 Rs. 56,070- 63,790 Rs. 59,925-74,966

In terms of price, the Hero HF Deluxe and the TVS Radeon offer more economic variants but with fewer features when compared to the Hero Splendor XTECH which gets a host of hi-tech features, including a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, LED DRL, etc.

Hero Splendor XTECH Hero HF Deluxe TVS Radeon Engine Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC Air cooled 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC 4 Stroke Dura-life Engine Power (bhp) 7.9 7.9 8.08 Torque (Nm) 8.05@6000rpm 8.05@6000rpm 8.7@4500rpm Transmission 4-speed 4-speed 4-speed

All three motorcycles have nearly the same power output with the TVS Radeon producing the highest power at 8.08 bhp and the highest torque at 8.7 Nm. All three motorcycles are coupled with a 4-speed transmission.

Hero Splendor XTECH Hero HF Deluxe TVS Radeon Fuel tank (litres) 9.8 9.6 10 Kerb weight (kgs) 112 109 kg (Kick) | 112 kg (Self) 116 kg(drum) & 118 kg(disc) Brakes Drum Only drum Drum & disc (COTY edition)

The TVS Radeon has the biggest fuel tank at 10 litres and the others aren’t far behind with 9.8 litres and 9.6 litres respectively for the Splendor XTECH and the HF Deluxe. Stopping duties are carried out by drum brakes on the Hero HF Deluxe and even the new Hero Splendor XTECH. Only the TVS Radeon offers disc brakes as standard on its dual-tone variants priced at Rs. 74,966 and its COTY disc variant priced at Rs. 74,066. (All prices, ex-showroom).