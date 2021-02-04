Hero MotoCorp sets up separate vertical to sell Harley-Davidson bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp has also commenced wholesale dispatches of Harley Davidson products to the dealers from January 18. The company has also on-boarded 11 existing Harley-Davidson dealers in key geographies across the country.

By:Updated: Feb 04, 2021 8:17 AM
harley davidson dealershipImage for representational purposes only

 

Country’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters Hero MotoCorp has set up a separate vertical to drive its new business of Harley-Davidson products and merchandise distribution in India. Global automotive expert Ravi Avalur has been appointed as the business unit head of the new vertical. Ravi will report to Pawan Munjal, chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp. Ravi has joined Hero MotoCorp from engines and engine components manufacturer Cooper, where he was the head of strategy and international business. Prior to Cooper, Ravi was the MD at Ducati India. The team in the new business unit also includes four executives from Harley-Davidson’s erstwhile India operations, bringing in years of competencies in the areas of sales, marketing, customer experiences, service and logistics.

Hero MotoCorp has also commenced wholesale dispatches of Harley Davidson products to the dealers from January 18. The company has also on-boarded 11 existing Harley-Davidson dealers in key geographies across the country. Hero MotoCorp will also expand the service, parts and accessories business beyond the 11 cities currently covered by the newly appointed dealers, to a pan-India level through its extensive dealer network. “With customer-centricity and commitment to globally benchmarked sales and after sales service as their focus, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson are committed together to providing a smooth and hassle-free ownership experience to the existing and future Harley Davidson customers in India,” Hero MotoCorp said in a release.

Iconic US motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson in September 2020 had announced that it is discontinuing its sales and manufacturing operations in India, as part of its global restructuring initiative. Later in October, Hero MotoCorp signed an agreement with Harley-Davidson underwhich the former will be responsible for the sale and service of Harley-Davidson products in India. It was also agreed upon that Hero MotoCorp would also manufacture some premium motorcycles to be sold under the Harley- Davidson brand.

Hero MotoCorp had recently said that it will introduce over 10 products, including variants, refreshes and upgrades, every year during the course of the next five years. The company will aim to further consolidate its leadership position, expand its global footprint and work on new innovative product concepts. Addressing a global audience on the occasion of unveiling the company’s 100th million vehicle recently, Pawan Munjal, chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp had said : “We are going to continue to ride our growth journey. In keeping with our vision to ‘Be the Future of Mobility’ we will be launching a host of new motorcycles and scooters over the next five years, in addition to expanding our global footprint. We will also continue to invest in R&D and focus on new mobility solutions.”

